© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture

What does Sarasota mean to you? Residents can have a hand in redesigning the city's seal

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 27, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sailboats in the water with the Sarasota city seal at the upper right
Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media
/
Logo courtesy: City of Sarasota
The city of Sarasota is seeking the public's input into redesigning its city seal.

The city has launched a website and will be accepting submissions starting May 1.

The city of Sarasota will be redesigning its 120-year-old seal, and is asking residents to offer their input into the final look.

The city has launched a website and will soon begin a public design contest in which residents can submit their ideas of what Sarasota means to them.

The current seal, which was designed when the city was incorporated in 1902, features the words "May Sarasota Prosper" along with "a mullet, palmetto, and shells at the base," according to a press release.

The city is redesigning its seal as part of an effort that the Sarasota City Commission approved in 2021 to to rebrand the city and follows an online survey conducted in partnership with DreamLarge "on how the community sees Sarasota," the release read.

The public can submit their ideas from May 1 through June 15. It's open to anyone regardless of age or skill level.

Entries can be submitted through the BrandSarasota.com website, and submissions will be available for public viewing.

Entries can also be mailed to DreamLarge, 1421 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236.

A panel will choose a top five that will go to the Sarasota City Commission for review in the late summer.

DreamLarge will then refresh the logo and present it to commissioners for their final approval in the fall.

Tags

Arts / Culture Sarasota
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content