Arts / Culture

The Florida Holocaust Museum will pay tribute during a day of remembrance

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT
Exterior of the Florida Holocaust Museum
Google Maps
/
The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg will honor Holocaust survivors during a day of remembrance on Wednesday.

It will feature testimonies from the relatives of Holocaust survivors, along with readings of the names of Jewish men, women and children who were killed.

Yom HaShoah — which in Hebrews means Holocaust Remembrance Day — will be held starting at 10 a.m.

Yom HaShoah — which in Hebrews means Holocaust Remembrance Day — will be held starting at 10 a.m.

In-person readings will take place throughout the day, and a service will be held Wednesday night that will include readings of the names of Jewish Holocaust victims.

The Reading of Names Commemoration will feature individuals from across the greater Tampa Bay region reciting the names.

The readings — along with testimonies from relatives of Holocaust survivors — will be live-streamed on the museum's Facebook page.

Admission to the museum will be free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for a complete schedule of events.

