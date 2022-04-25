The Florida Holocaust Museum will pay tribute during a day of remembrance

The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg will honor Holocaust survivors during a day of remembrance on Wednesday.

Yom HaShoah — which in Hebrews means Holocaust Remembrance Day — will be held starting at 10 a.m.

In-person readings will take place throughout the day, and a service will be held Wednesday night that will include readings of the names of Jewish Holocaust victims.

The Reading of Names Commemoration will feature individuals from across the greater Tampa Bay region reciting the names.

The readings — along with testimonies from relatives of Holocaust survivors — will be live-streamed on the museum's Facebook page.

Admission to the museum will be free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

