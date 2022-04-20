Here are 20 ways to celebrate Earth Day across the Tampa Bay area

Every year on April 22, Earth Day is celebrated by 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

It marks the anniversary of the beginning of the modern environmental movement that started in 1970, but is also a day to show support for the Earth and raise awareness of environmental issues.

Organized by EarthDay.org , the annual celebration includes a variety of diverse events where people around the world can participate.

Here are 20 ways to participate in the celebration in the Tampa Bay area.

EcoFest 2022

This free event will feature local vendors, artists, food trucks, live music, workshops, demonstrations, green businesses, organic farmers, environmental organizations, renewable energy specialists, and alternative health practitioners. The fest is on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Museum of Science and Industry, 4801 East Fowler Ave., Tampa. More information about the event can be found here .

Clearwater Beach Earth Day Cleanup

Volunteers can show their appreciation for the the planet by cleaning up Clearwater Beach at sunset on Friday from 4-7 p.m. The cleanup is a free event, part of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, but anyone can participate. The first 150 volunteers will receive an eco-friendly gift and live entertainment, provided by The Black Honkeys, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Volunteers should meet at Pier 60, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater Beach. More information about the cleanup be found here .

Moccasin Lake Nature Park Earth Day Celebration

Celebrate Earth Day at Moccasin Lake Nature Park with presentations, children's arts and crafts, music, vendors, food and fun. This free event is on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater.

Shred-A-Thon & Medicine Take-Back

Keep the environment safe by shredding unwanted documents and safely discarding old prescription medications with help from Clearwater Solid Waste/Recycling and Clearwater Police departments. The event will take place on April 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. Hwy 19 N, Clearwater.

Earth Day Cookie Giveaway

Eat free cookies and learn about how going vegan can help the planet at Simply Vegan Eats’ free Earth Day Cookie Giveaway. The event is at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at the beginning of the St. Petersburg pier, 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg. Find more information about the event here .

Mayor Jane’s Tree Giveaway

Residents of the City of Tampa can honor Earth Day by collecting a free tree from Mayor Jane Castor on Saturday at Sulphur Springs Park, 715 East Bird St., Tampa. Find more information and register for a time to pick up a tree here .

Earth Day Mangrove Cleanup

Bring your own Stand Up Paddle Board or Kayak to this event, or rent one from Urban Kai, to help clean up the mangroves at Gandy Beach. Prizes will be handed out for the most trash collected. The event is from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Urban Kai, 13090 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg. Find more information here .

Treasure Island Earth Day Celebration

This community and Earth Day celebration will feature free activities like a bicycle rodeo, the city’s different departments and community organizations, a petting zoo, a vehicle extrication demo, an inflatable obstacle course, arts and crafts projects, and music provided by Emcee Johnie G. Food and beverage concessions will be available along with Kona Ice. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will run until 1 p.m. located at the Treasure Island Community Center and Park, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island.

The People Power Environmental Justice & Energy Symposium II

Learn about environmental justice and human rights at this public education symposium meant to benefit people from frontline communities on Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the event, which will be held at the Reed at Encore Recreation Room, 1240 Ray Charles Blvd., Tampa. Register for the free event here .

New Port Richey Earth Day

Discuss New Port Richey’s initiatives to create a better world with environmental committee chairperson Dell deChant at the New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. The discussion is scheduled for Saturday from noon until 1:30 p.m. Find more information about the event here .

WellCome OM Earth Day Celebration

Join WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center for their third annual Earth Day celebration. The event will include organic gardening presentations, plant-based food & nutrition, an interactive drum circle by Giving Tree Music, belly dance performances, and more. The celebration is on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 4242 Lake in the Woods Dr., Spring Hill. Find more information about the event here .

Clothing Swap for Sustainability

Learn about sustainability and swap your gently used clothing to promote the elimination of fast fashion and single use razors, at this charity event that benefits Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife Rescue. Food and beverages will be provided and all attendees should bring a $20 donation for the charity. The event is Friday from 6-9 p.m. at 111 2nd Ave. NE suite 5050, St. Petersburg. Find more information about the event here .

Braden River Library Earth Day Celebration

Meet Smokey the Bear and enter to win a bookmark design contest to celebrate Earth Day at the Braden River Library on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 4915 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton. Find more information here .

Earth Day at Florida Botanical Gardens

Appreciate nature on Earth Day at Florida Botanical Gardens with free activities focused on wildlife, like a self-guided scavenger hunt. The event is free but registration is recommended. It runs Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. . The gardens are located at 12520 Ulmerton Rd., Largo. Find more information and register for the event here .

Trash Cleanup at Curtis Hixon Park

Observe Earth Day by helping clean up the Riverwalk with a group of people meeting at Kava Culture and waking to the park at 5 p.m. on Fri. April 22. Meet at Kava Culture, 514 N Franklin St., Tampa. Find more information about the clean up here .

Pasco County’s 2022 Earth Day Celebration

Join Pasco County at their 27th annual Earth Day celebration. The free event will feature a Florida-native plant sale, kids activities, wildlife presentations, educational vendors, a ladybug release, and a household hazardous waste collection. The event is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday and located at 16739 Crews Lake Dr., Spring Hill. Find more information about the event here .

Drive Electric Earth Day Lakeland

Learn about Electric Vehicles and view over 20 models at this local electric vehicle show. Owners will have their electric vehicles on display and will be available to answer any questions about performance, cost, range, maintenance, and charging. The event will take place at Munn Park, 198 N Kentucky Ave., Lakeland. from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Find more information here .

Earth Day Pop-Up Market

Enjoy live music, earth-conscious food, art, vendors, and a raffle benefiting a local non-profit. It market will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on April 30. at Muddy Water Kava & Tea, 6111 10th St N, St Petersburg. Find more information about the market here .

Nature Fun Day

Join Polk’s Nature Discovery Center in the celebration of Earth Day with a day of fun focused on celebrating the Earth and its natural resources. The free event will include litter pick-up, hand-on crafts, informational booths, and more. The event is at Polk's Nature Discovery Center, 4399 Winter Lake Rd., Lakeland., from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Friday. Find more information about the event here .

Earth Day Planter Painting