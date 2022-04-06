© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Mickey Mouse can start hugging again at Disney parks

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published April 6, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT
Mickey Mouse will soon be able to hug again.

Costumed characters at U.S. Disney parks have kept their distance from visitors for nearly two years because of the pandemic.

They haven’t been able to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans.

That is about to change in a few weeks when the Disney parks reintroduce traditional character greetings.

As soon as mid-April, personal interaction between visitors and costumed characters will be allowed again at Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World in Florida and on Disney cruises, the company said late last week in a blog post.

