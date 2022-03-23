Tampa Pride is expected to draw 80,000 to Ybor City this weekend

About 80,000 people are expected to gather in Ybor City this weekend for 2022 Tampa Pride.

The diversity parade and other events will make up the “biggest pride celebration yet,” according to @officialtampapride on Instagram.

The main day of celebration begins at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday with a street festival featuring a wellness and vendor fair.

At the same time, live music will play throughout the day at the Cuban Club Main Stage, where festival goers can grab a bite to eat. Other attractions include a food truck alley and an after party at the Cuban Club.

Tampa Pride / tampapride.org Tampa Pride will offer a low-sensory area in a private courtyard that will feature a historic Ybor views and a calm area for festival goers to catch back up with themselves during the celebration.

Tampa Pride has also provided an app for parade goers to plan their day and get the latest information. It can be downloaded from the iOS App Store and Google Play .

THURSDAY

VIP Sponsors Party



Time: 7-10 p.m.

7-10 p.m. Location: Hotel Alba, 5303 W Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609

Hotel Alba, 5303 W Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609 Dress: Business Casual

Christopher Knolton and DJ Horace Burnett will perform live at Hotel Alba. Anyone interested in attending will have the opportunity to enjoy live performances and meet the Tampa Pride sponsors, Grand Marshals, and Miss Tampa Pride. Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased here .

FRIDAY

Weekend Kickoff: Vivica’s Pink Secret: The Mini-Ball



Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Location : The Cuban Club, 2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa

: The Cuban Club, 2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa Dress: Wild and creative outfits encouraged

Tampa Pride 2022 will start with a Ball , an underground LGBTQ+ subculture that originated in the early 1900s by young African-American and Latin Americans in New York City. At a Ball people walk or compete for prizes and status.

VIVICA’s PINK SECRET: The Mini-Ball will feature Yummy Prodigy and special guest judge Aja LaBeija from the television series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Learn more about the event and buy tickets here .

SATURDAY

Street Festival



Time: 10:45 a.m.

10:45 a.m. Location: N 14th St & E 9th Ave., Tampa

The free event will feature a vendor fair located on 9th Avenue and Hillsborough Community College, along with a Health & Wellness Fair in the HCC parking lot between 14th & 15th Streets north of 8th Avenue. Participants are encouraged to gather at the festival to celebrate the community’s diversity.

Girl Pride Tampa



Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Location: Crowbar, 1812 N 17th St., Tampa. 813-241-8600

A Tampa Pride Girls Party will be hosted at the Crowbar for an afternoon of “Babes, Bands, and Burlesque.” The event will feature performances by Shevonne and The Force, Kill The Sound, The Cheaters, and Ace Vedo. Burlesque and GoGo performances will be presented by Miss Tigerlily GoGo dancers and Burlesque Tigress Entertainment's Danielle Gumi. Tickets can be purchased at the door, with a $15 re-entry fee. More information can be found here .

Pride Diversity Parade



Time: 4-6 p.m.

4-6 p.m. Location: Historic Ybor City E 7th Ave., Tampa

The annual Tampa Pride Diversity Parade will take place in Ybor City, also known as the GaYbor District. The parade will travel east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and 7th Avenue, down 7th Avenue to 20th Street. It will also be announced from Centro Ybor and begin at 4 p.m. with a community tribute.

Featured guests include Grand Marshal Rich Kerin, Grand Couple Joy and Lael Arango Winheim, and Gerald J. Mayes/AKA Tiffani Middlesexx, the honorary Grand Marshal.

Pride at Night Concert



Time: 7-11 p.m.

7-11 p.m. Location: first floor and parking lot of the Cuban Club, 2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa

first floor and parking lot of the Cuban Club, 2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa Dress: Casual

After the street festival and diversity parade, the official Tampa Pride 21+ after-party will begin at the Cuban Club. The free event will feature performers including DJ Matt Suave, Kezra Leon, House of Ninja, and Aja Labeija, along with a laser light show and a variety of food or drink options. VIP tickets and more information about the event can be found here .

Transportation

The free TECO Streetcar can be accessed by parking in the the Port Tampa Bay parking garage, and using the streetcar service from Cumberland Avenue Station (#7) or Amalie Arena Station (#8). It will operate every 15 minutes until Sunday at 2 a.m., but service will stop north of 7th Avenue on Saturday from 3-8 p.m. Schedules, a live streetcar map, and more information can be found here .