Remembering George Geiger, WUSF Jazz Pioneer 1947-2022

WUSF is saddened to learn that George Geiger, who in 1966 became the first DJ to play jazz music on WUSF, recently passed away. His family says George died on February 17 in St. Petersburg Fla., “due to several intersecting medical problems.” He was 74.

Lloyd George Geiger was born in Flint Michigan on October 17, 1947. In 1955, after a few years living in Rochester New York, his family moved to Tampa, Fla., where he graduated from Plant High School in 1965. He then attended the University of South Florida.

While at USF he and a friend, April Kelly, created a comedy show that aired on WUSF radio. They called it “That Was the Week That Was at The University of South Florida.”

George also created, produced and co-hosted a jazz music show. He recruited another friend, Michael Scott to help. They called the show “Jazz Night,” and it debuted in 1966 on WUSF. It aired for four hours every Thursday night from the WUSF studios in the basement of what was then the USF Library.

It was the start of a tradition that has endured at WUSF for 56 years.

Scott, who lives in St. Petersburg, told WUSF in an email that “Jazz Night” ran for four years until he and George graduated in 1969.

One of their earliest listeners and most avid supporter, Scott said, was Vic Hall who was frequently a guest on the show and after Michel and Scott graduated, Hall kept the tradition alive, becoming the permanent jazz host.

Courtesy of the George Geiger family / George Geiger in an undated photo.

Scott said they wanted to present jazz in all its many styles. “The music we played on “Jazz Night” included almost anything from any period in jazz history,” he told WUSF.

It’s a philosophy that has largely survived the more than half a century that jazz has been on the air at WUSF.

Scott rattled off a list of artist’s they liked to play in those days that would be familiar to current All Night Jazz listeners.

“A sampling of these would include Miles, Coltrane, Bird, Wes Montgomery, Bill Evans, Jim Hall, Paul Desmond, Stan Getz, Ellington, Basie, Gil Evans, and various Bossa Nova artists including Joao Gilberto and Jobim.”

Geiger, Scott said, was particularly fond of Getz and other musicians who played in a more relaxed style.

After graduation Geiger went on to have a successful career in Hollywood, becoming a writer and eventually producer for many memorable TV shows like “Profiler,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King,” and “Simon and Simon.”

In 1987 he was the co-Executive Producer for several episodes of the hit TV show “Miami Vice.”

April Kelly, Michael Scott and Geiger became life-long friends. Kelly, also became a successful Hollywood TV writer and producer.

Scott would go on to have a rewarding career in the music business as a composer, arranger, and producer, that took him from Miami to Nashville to Los Angeles where he was reunited with his USF friends.

Geiger retired from the TV business and returned to Florida with his second wife Lorraine in 2002, where he taught a class “Screen Writing for Television” at Florida State University for many years.

Photo courtesy of the George Geiger family / George Geiger and his wife Lorraine. They died less than four months apart.

Despite his many accomplishments, Scott told WUSF that Geiger always felt that “creating ‘Jazz Night’ and his pioneering efforts to get jazz on the air was always one of his proudest accomplishments.”

Geiger died just short of four months after his wife Lorraine passed away on October 28, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72.

He is survived by a sister, Faith Walker, her husband Steve, her three daughters, Evelyn, Lillian, and Constance, and numerous in-laws.

Plans and date for a memorial service to be announced at a later time.

Read George Geiger’s official obituary and tributes from friends and family: here