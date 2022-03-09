Tampa’s River O’Green festival is pushed back due to expected inclement weather

The Hillsborough River has not been transformed into a bright shade of green since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the River O’Green festival is returning to Tampa. However, the Irish-themed event will have to wait one more day than initially scheduled to start, due to concerns of an approaching cold front.

To avoid expected high wind and temperature drops in Tampa on Saturday, festivities will begin on Sun., March 13 instead.

Nonetheless, the river will still be dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. along the Tampa Riverwalk, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The free event will include live entertainment, food trucks, beer, and family-friendly activities until 5 p.m. on Sunday.