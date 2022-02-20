© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Photos: The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival attracts thousands to historic South St. Petersburg

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Octavio Jones
Published February 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
1 of 72  — _B4A1429.JPG
Collard greens are being served during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
2 of 72  — _B4A0924.JPG
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch meets with festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
3 of 72  — _B4A1121.JPG
Daphne Lampley, left, and shops for dashiki and shea butter from Jonathan Miller’s booth during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
4 of 72  — _B4A1152.JPG
Tiffany Hagan poses in front of her booth Impelled by Ardor during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
5 of 72  — _B4A1138.JPG
during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
6 of 72  — _B4A1131.JPG
during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
7 of 72  — _B4A1169.JPG
Festival attendees hug during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
8 of 72  — _B4A1171.JPG
Gertrude and her Alvin Collymore pose for in front of their Endana African Accessories during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
9 of 72  — _B4A1188.JPG
Dr. Ladonna Butler poses for a photo with festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
10 of 72  — _B4A1202.JPG
Festival attendees shop for clothing at a booth during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
11 of 72  — _B4A1212.JPG
Festival attendees shop for clothing at a booth during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
12 of 72  — _B4A1247.JPG
An African drumming group perform during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
13 of 72  — _B4A1267.JPG
Festival attendees talk during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
14 of 72  — _B4A1302.JPG
Retired St. Petersburg Police Department Chief Luke Williams is greeted by his friends and former colleagues during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
15 of 72  — _B4A1330.JPG
Florida State Senator State Senator Darryl Rouson greets festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
16 of 72  — _B4A1359.JPG
during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
17 of 72  — _B4A1373.JPG
Publix provides free food to festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
18 of 72  — _B4A1394.JPG
Doris Tillman poses for a photo during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
19 of 72  — _B4A1385.JPG
Doris Tillman poses for a photo during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
20 of 72  — _B4A1402.JPG
Collard greens are being served during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
21 of 72  — _B4A1424.JPG
Collard greens are being served during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
22 of 72  — _B4A0951.JPG
Festivals attendees are seen visiting vendors during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
23 of 72  — _B4A0956.JPG
Chef Vince, left, Chef Rob, and Miracle Rivera, prepare smoothies for festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
24 of 72  — _B4A0989.JPG
Miesha Brundridge helps Ava Hardy and her sister Joyce at her art booth during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
25 of 72  — _B4A0992.JPG
Miesha Brundridge helps Ava Hardy and her sister Joyce at her art booth during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
26 of 72  — _B4A1008.JPG
Miesha Brundridge helps Ava Hardy and her sister Joyce at her art booth during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
27 of 72  — _B4A1033.JPG
(From left) Kerfoot Lewis, Norris Brothers, and Maress Scott pose for a photo during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
28 of 72  — _B4A1045.JPG
Maress Scott and Kerfoot Lewis shake hands during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
29 of 72  — _B4A1050.JPG
Festival attendees split pees at the St Pete Youth Farm table during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
30 of 72  — _B4A1070.JPG
Miesha Brundridge helps festival attendees at her art booth during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
31 of 72  — _B4A1082.JPG
Keesha King, left, and her twin sister Miesha Brundridge pose for a photo at their art booth during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
32 of 72  — _B4A1108.JPG
Joan Crawford and Linda McFadden shop for African clothing during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
33 of 72  — _B4A1450.JPG
Shavon Gonzalez and Andrida Hosey pose for a photo during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
34 of 72  — _B4A1438.JPG
Collard greens are being served during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
35 of 72  — _B4A1467.JPG
People lineup for collard greens during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
36 of 72  — _B4A1476.JPG
Festival attendees dance during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
37 of 72  — _B4A1474.JPG
Festival attendees dance during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
38 of 72  — _B4A1539.JPG
during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
39 of 72  — _B4A1500.JPG
Adriana Jones paints during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
40 of 72  — _B4A1531.JPG
Festival attendees walk during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
41 of 72  — _B4A1571.JPG
Gabrielle E. W. Carter greet festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
42 of 72  — _B4A1525.JPG
Festival attendees talk during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
43 of 72  — _B4A1577.JPG
Gabrielle E. W. Carter greet festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
44 of 72  — _B4A1711.JPG
Festival attendees share the microphone with Gabrielle E. W. Carter during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
45 of 72  — _B4A1615.JPG
Festival attendees pose for a photo during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
46 of 72  — _B4A1609.JPG
Gabrielle E. W. Carter and festival founder Boyzell Hosey pose for a photo during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
47 of 72  — _B4A1735.JPG
Festival attendees watches Gabrielle E. W. Carter give her presentation during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
48 of 72  — _B4A1788.JPG
Gabrielle E. W. Carter poses for a photo with a festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
49 of 72  — _Q5I1433.JPG
Annica Keeler leads a yoga session during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
50 of 72  — _Q5I1373.JPG
Annica Keeler leads a yoga session during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
51 of 72  — _Q5I1482.JPG
Festival attendees participate in tree climbing during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
52 of 72  — _Q5I1467.JPG
Festival attendees participate in tree climbing during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
53 of 72  — _Q5I1536.JPG
Festival attendees participate in tree climbing during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
54 of 72  — _Q5I1492.JPG
Festival attendees participate in tree climbing during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
55 of 72  — _Q5I1512.JPG
Festival attendees participate in tree climbing during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
56 of 72  — _Q5I1621.JPG
Festival attendees were able to get vaccinated and testing during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
57 of 72  — _Q5I1613.JPG
Festival attendees talk during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
58 of 72  — _Q5I1650.JPG
Festival shops for clothing during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
59 of 72  — _Q5I1734.JPG
St. Petersburg Officer Brian Santiago participates with an African drum group performs during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
60 of 72  — _Q5I1631.JPG
Festival shops for clothing during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
61 of 72  — _Q5I1703.JPG
Festival are seen walking during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
62 of 72  — _Q5I1722.JPG
African drum group performs during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
63 of 72  — _Q5I1784.JPG
Publix provided free food and beverages to festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
64 of 72  — _Q5I1798.JPG
Publix provided free food and beverages to festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
65 of 72  — _Q5I1871.JPG
Andrida Hosey greets festival attendees during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
66 of 72  — _Q5I1923.JPG
Members of the Current Church pose for a photo during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
67 of 72  — _Q5I1931.JPG
Festival are seen walking during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
68 of 72  — _Q5I1970.JPG
A family pose for a photo during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
69 of 72  — _Q5I1942.JPG
Festival attendees greet each other during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
70 of 72  — _Q5I1993.JPG
during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
71 of 72  — _Q5I2021.JPG
during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
72 of 72  — _Q5I2075.JPG
during the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Photo by Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES

The event brought visitors to the to the grounds surrounding the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in the historically Black neighborhood of South St. Petersburg.

Vendors, mostly from Black-owned businesses and Black-led organizations such as the African American Heritage Association of St. Petersburg, lined 9th Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Saturday for the 5th annual Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival.

Publix also handed out hundreds of bags of fresh greens for people to take home, and dozens of others offered up a variety of cooked greens — even vegetarian versions of one of the South's most beloved dishes.

Drummers, arts and craft tables, and performers on stage were just some of the attractions. The event also included a Kid's Corner with activities, like rope climbing into the trees.

For more about the history of the festival, check out the Zest Podcast's recent episode, The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is ‘more than just greens’.

Octavio Jones produced this story as part of the America Amplified initiative using community engagement to inform and strengthen local, regional and national journalism. America Amplified is a public media initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Arts / Culture America AmplifiedTampa Bay Collard Green Festival
Octavio Jones
I’m Octavio Jones, a frequent contributor to WUSF, and native of Washington D.C. I’ve also spent an extensive time of my life in North Carolina.
See stories by Octavio Jones
