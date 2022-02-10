© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

The annual River O’Green festival returns to downtown Tampa

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lily Theisen
Published February 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
A river dyed green.
Tampa Downtown Partnership
/
The River O'Green Festival returns to Tampa in 2022 after it was cancelled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Don’t be shocked when the Hillsborough River flows a bright shade of green during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Downtown Tampa’s River O’Green festival is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the Hillsborough River will be dyed green on Saturday, March 12.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. along the Tampa Riverwalk near Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, where visitors will be able to view the dazzling green river and participate in St. Patrick's Day fun.

The free event will include live entertainment, food trucks, beer, and family-friendly activities until 5 p.m.

Lynda Remund, president and CEO of the Tampa Downtown Partnership and host of the event with the city of Tampa, said they are excited to bring back the Tampa tradition.

“We haven’t been able to host our signature event since 2019, so we know people are looking forward to putting on their green garb, pulling out their best Irish accent, and celebrating the holiday in the greatest city,” Remund said in a press release.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is also ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day during the Irish-themed festival this year, and her puns show it.

"It's been way too long since Tampa got its Irish on, so let's get ready to shamrock and roll at River O'Green 2022," Castor said in the release. "One thing we can all a-green on is that this town knows how to paddy."

