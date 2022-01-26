Photos: Here are the interesting foods you can sample at the Florida State Fair in 2022

This year, a funnel cake taco is just one of many food items at this year’s Florida State Fair .

Picture this: A classic fair food favorite, the funnel cake. But, make it a taco and top it with salty cool ranch Doritos crumbles.

The fair runs from Feb. 10-21. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-11, and admission is free for kids 5-under.

It will feature the standard fair fare — agricultural competitions, live music, rides and games along the Midway, and exhibits.

But it’s the menu items — some pretty standard, and some a little more, um, unconventional — that will draw so many to the fairgrounds.

Here is the full list of the salty and sweet innovative foods that will be offered this year — from breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and especially dessert.

Florida State Fair / A funnel cake taco is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Funnel Cake Taco

A taco shell fried golden in a buffalo batter funnel cake mix, stuffed with buffalo chicken dip; topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, ranch, and cool ranch Doritos crumbles. You can find this deep fried favorite, with a twist, at The Best Around.

Florida State Fair / A caramel apple with chocolate and bacon is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Bacon Caramel Apples

Another fair classic with a twist. The Apple Cart features a crisp Granny Smith apple covered in rich house-made caramel and rolled in real bacon bits. There is also an option to drizzle the apple in chocolate.

Florida State Fair / A Big Mack pizza is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Big Mack Pizza

Not sure if you want a burger or pizza? This spin on the McDonald’s favorite tops beef, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and sesame seeds … all on a pizza. You can find it at the Pizza Emporium.

Florida State Fair / A red velvet cookies and cream sundae is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Cookies & Cream Funnel Cake

Paulette’s Food introduces a Red Velvet Cookies and Cream funnel cake with a fudge drizzle to the fair this year.

Florida State Fair / Loaded onion rings are among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Loaded Onion Rings

Original onion rings topped with cheese, ranch, bacon bits and chives can be found at Captain Max's Fry & Seafood Shack.

Florida State Fair / Pop Rock smoothies are among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Pop Rock Smoothies

A snappy idea by Cinnamon Saloon features real fruit smoothies, topped off with popping Pop Rocks to bring back a nostalgic candy with a Florida twist.

Florida State Fair / A caramel apple cinnamon roll is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll

An original award-winning cinnamon roll recipe, since 1970, topped with warm cinnamon apple pie topping, then drizzled with warm caramel and white frosting. It can be found at Grandma Brown's Cinnamon Rolls.

Florida State Fair / A "Hog Trof" is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Hog Trof

A barbecue meal all contained within a baked potato. Rising Smoke BBQ presents a potato topped with pulled pork, baked beans, cheese, and creamy coleslaw.

Florida State Fair / Deep-fried banana pudding is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Deep Fried Banana Pudding

Here’s one for the sweet-tooth. DeAnna's Steak Sundaes presents doughnut holes topped with banana pudding, whipped cream, and a caramel drizzle on top.

Florida State Fair / A cookie dough explosion is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Cookie Dough Explosion

If deep-fried banana pudding isn’t sweet enough. Funky Flemingo presents a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie topped with creamy salted caramel gelato, then two huge scoops of cookie dough, all covered with hot fudge, caramel sauce and whipped cream. Lastly, it’s topped off with Oreo cookies.

Florida State Fair / Fried rice in a pineapple is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Pineapple Stir-Fried Rice Bowls

A sweet diversion from your standard bowl, you can add your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp. It’ll be served at Mobile Deserts & Foods.

Florida State Fair / Loaded fried pickle nachos are among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos

It features Chester’s Gators and Tate’s deep fried pickle chips loaded with cheese, bacon, chili, Jalapenos and ranch.

Florida State Fair / A poutine sundae is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Poutine Sundae

Don’t be fooled, this sundae isn’t sweet, but a savory treat. Our Canadian friends will especially appreciate this one. DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes features fresh cut fries topped with fresh cheese curds covered in gravy and the option to add sirloin steak to make the ultimate cheesesteak.

Florida State Fair / Twisted s'mores are among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Twisted S’mores

This campfire favorite features ribbon chips with a chocolate and marshmallow drizzle, topped with graham cracker sprinkles. You can find it at Shockley's.

Florida State Fair / Deep-fried fruit kabobs is among the new food offerings at the Florida State Fair for 2022.

Deep Fried Fruit Kabobs

A healthy snack dipped in their secret batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar, Cinnamon City found a way to make fruit a classic fair food.

