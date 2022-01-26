Photos: Here are the interesting foods you can sample at the Florida State Fair in 2022
Vendors have put together a deliciously creative list of doughnut hot dogs, nostalgic candy smoothies, burger-themed pizzas, and more.
This year, a funnel cake taco is just one of many food items at this year’s Florida State Fair.
Picture this: A classic fair food favorite, the funnel cake. But, make it a taco and top it with salty cool ranch Doritos crumbles.
The fair runs from Feb. 10-21. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-11, and admission is free for kids 5-under.
It will feature the standard fair fare — agricultural competitions, live music, rides and games along the Midway, and exhibits.
But it’s the menu items — some pretty standard, and some a little more, um, unconventional — that will draw so many to the fairgrounds.
Here is the full list of the salty and sweet innovative foods that will be offered this year — from breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and especially dessert.
Funnel Cake Taco
A taco shell fried golden in a buffalo batter funnel cake mix, stuffed with buffalo chicken dip; topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, ranch, and cool ranch Doritos crumbles. You can find this deep fried favorite, with a twist, at The Best Around.
Bacon Caramel Apples
Another fair classic with a twist. The Apple Cart features a crisp Granny Smith apple covered in rich house-made caramel and rolled in real bacon bits. There is also an option to drizzle the apple in chocolate.
Big Mack Pizza
Not sure if you want a burger or pizza? This spin on the McDonald’s favorite tops beef, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and sesame seeds … all on a pizza. You can find it at the Pizza Emporium.
Cookies & Cream Funnel Cake
Paulette’s Food introduces a Red Velvet Cookies and Cream funnel cake with a fudge drizzle to the fair this year.
Loaded Onion Rings
Original onion rings topped with cheese, ranch, bacon bits and chives can be found at Captain Max's Fry & Seafood Shack.
Pop Rock Smoothies
A snappy idea by Cinnamon Saloon features real fruit smoothies, topped off with popping Pop Rocks to bring back a nostalgic candy with a Florida twist.
Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll
An original award-winning cinnamon roll recipe, since 1970, topped with warm cinnamon apple pie topping, then drizzled with warm caramel and white frosting. It can be found at Grandma Brown's Cinnamon Rolls.
Hog Trof
A barbecue meal all contained within a baked potato. Rising Smoke BBQ presents a potato topped with pulled pork, baked beans, cheese, and creamy coleslaw.
Deep Fried Banana Pudding
Here’s one for the sweet-tooth. DeAnna's Steak Sundaes presents doughnut holes topped with banana pudding, whipped cream, and a caramel drizzle on top.
Cookie Dough Explosion
If deep-fried banana pudding isn’t sweet enough. Funky Flemingo presents a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie topped with creamy salted caramel gelato, then two huge scoops of cookie dough, all covered with hot fudge, caramel sauce and whipped cream. Lastly, it’s topped off with Oreo cookies.
Pineapple Stir-Fried Rice Bowls
A sweet diversion from your standard bowl, you can add your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp. It’ll be served at Mobile Deserts & Foods.
Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos
It features Chester’s Gators and Tate’s deep fried pickle chips loaded with cheese, bacon, chili, Jalapenos and ranch.
Poutine Sundae
Don’t be fooled, this sundae isn’t sweet, but a savory treat. Our Canadian friends will especially appreciate this one. DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes features fresh cut fries topped with fresh cheese curds covered in gravy and the option to add sirloin steak to make the ultimate cheesesteak.
Twisted S’mores
This campfire favorite features ribbon chips with a chocolate and marshmallow drizzle, topped with graham cracker sprinkles. You can find it at Shockley's.
Deep Fried Fruit Kabobs
A healthy snack dipped in their secret batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar, Cinnamon City found a way to make fruit a classic fair food.