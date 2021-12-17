Here are the foods that the Tampa area consumed the most (and least) in 2021

Broccoli, chicken wings and sandwiches, oh my!

These food items, and also wraps, mixed fruits and San Marzano tomatoes, were the most popular food in the Tampa area this year.

That's according to a database built by Instacart that shows the most popular food items purchased across the country in 2021.

A search of Tampa shows foods such as peaches and cereal bars can potentially be among the most popular, as they were among the most trending items — in addition to the curious choice of broccoli.

However, people can expect lettuce, red apples and yeast to not make the list anytime soon, as there were recorded to be trending downward among customers shopping for these items.

Folks love their pasta, and baked feta pasta was among the most popular in the nation — thanks to a TikTok trend in February. The Tampa area did not miss out.

Anyone celebrating Valentine's Day likely purchased balloons, fresh-cut roses, ribeye steak, flower bouquets and cheesecake.

Tampa celebrated Halloween by ordering more candy than 33% of the country. And to celebrate Thanksgiving, likely dishes on your table included pie crusts, rosemary, pumpkin pie, brown sugars and canned strawberries.

Leading up to New Year’s Eve, Tampa is celebrating with alcohol. You'd most likely be toasting the new year with a glass of cabernet sauvignon, prosecco, champagne, chardonnay, or light lager.

And you know you love your ice cream, and stayed away from the predictable vanilla and chocolate. The favorites in Tampa: cookie dough, cookies and cream, strawberry, mint chip and chocolate peanut butter.

Among the other findings:



Tampa ordered more plant-based meat than 74% of the country.

Customers shopped enough bananas to create a stack as high as 1,997 spaceship earths.

The onset of the omicron variant resulted in customers shopping for more items to keep them safer during the pandemic, as there was increase in the sales of masks, hand sanitizers and at-home COVID-19 tests.

Tampa's shoppers had the most in common with Charleston, S.C.