© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Why you should stop haggling at Florida's farmers markets

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published December 16, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST
zest_farmersmarkets_121621.png

Listen to the episode

For nearly two decades, the sights, sounds and smells of the St. Petersburg Saturday Morning Market have been a fixture in downtown St. Pete. Thousands of market-goers browse the stalls, in search of the perfect heirloom tomato or that special handmade gift. Bands play, dogs bark and children laugh. The scents of fruit, flowers and freshly brewed coffee fill the air.

Then of course, there are the tastes of the market. Farmers showcase fresh produce, eggs and local honey. Hot food vendors sell everything from barbecue to tamales to Ethiopian dishes.

And there in the thick of it is Gail Eggeman. You could say she’s part ringmaster, part proud mama bear.

Gail and a small group of volunteers started the market back in 1996.

“We thought it would be a perfect place to have a market in Williams Park,” says Gail, the market’s longtime director. That first market closed down after a year due to issues with the city. But in 2002, the group tried again.

“We sat down and we talked about what we wanted in a market, and it was all about community,” Gail says.

And boy, did the community respond. Every year, thousands of Floridians and visitors descend upon the parking lot at the corner of First Avenue South and First Street for the weekly market.

In winter, at the height of Florida’s growing season, the market sees between 10,000 and 12,000 guests on a given Saturday. Between 125 and 135 vendors sell at the market each week. (In summertime, a scaled-down version of the market moves back to Williams Park, which offers more shade.)

As the market heads into its 20th consecutive season, Gail spoke with The Zest about how to be a good farmers market shopper (hint: don’t haggle), the importance of food equity and her passion for the slow food movement.

“All those farmers who farm sustainably and regeneratively, they are food heroes,” she says.

Some of Gail Eggeman’s food heroes:

Related episodes:

Tags

Arts / CultureThe Zest Podcastfarmers marketsfoodThe Zest Podcast
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content