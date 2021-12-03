Enchant Christmas, boat parades, and other ways to celebrate the holidays in Tampa Bay this weekend

Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are drawing near, and the greater Tampa Bay region has people covered in events that celebrate the holidays.

From Christmas tree lightings to boat parades, Santas, ice skating and even car shows, there are different events for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some of those events that will get people to celebrate the holidays this weekend in Tampa Bay.

Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas will transform Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg into a big holiday event that allows people to see the 100 feet animated Christmas trees, go ice skating, take pictures with Santa, and eat different Christmas treats.

It will be decorated with Christmas lights throughout the event and includes lit-up stars, presents, trees and globes.

Enchant Christmas runs through Jan. 2. Tickets vary depending on age. The event runs from 4-11 p.m.

Santa Fest

The 2021 Santa Fest will take place at the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa on Saturday.

The event will include a parade throughout downtown Tampa and will also include entertainment activities when the parade concludes.

Mayor Jane Castor and Santa Claus will be in charge of Tampa's tree lighting ceremony, and the event will wrap up with a viewing party of the movie The Grinch.

Treasure Island Boat Parade

Treasure Island will host a holiday-lighted boat parade and celebration on Saturday at Treasure Bay Recreation Facility.

Attendees can watch the parade from designated locations and also participate in activities at Treasure Bay.

There will be a DJ, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, entertainment and food and beverage concession stands.

Bradenton Beach Holiday Boat Parade

The Bradenton Beach Holiday Boat Parade is allowing all boat owners to decorate their boats in a holiday-themed manner at Anna Maria Beach.

For those who don’t own a boat, or don't have access to one, they can either join someone else on their boat or go to designated areas to watch the lit-up boat parade.

Also, the best-decorated boat will receive a cash bonus.

Proceeds will to toward fighting children’s cancer.

Saturday's event starts at 6 p.m.

Sun 'N Fun Holiday Fly-In Festival and Car Show

Guests can see aircraft displays along with a car show.

Other activities include a short takeoff and landing competition, gingerbread house competitions, a balloon glow, music, camping, and aerial demonstrations.

There will also be food and planeside and RV camping.

The event opened on Friday and concludes on Saturday.