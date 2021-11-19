Here are 5 ways to celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving across the Tampa Bay area

Before Christmas comes another major holiday, Thanksgiving. However, for those who are in the holly-jolly spirits already, here are some ways you can celebrate Christmas a month in advance.

Winter Village

The Winter Village in downtown Tampa will have sights, sounds and activities for guests of all ages.

An outdoor ice rink has been set up at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, along with cafes and boutiques from local merchants.

Also, the Winter Village Express will take guests on a train to and from Ybor City. Guests can also enjoy cookies and milk onboard, along with other entertainment.

Winter Village runs through Jan. 2.

Festival of Trees

After being put on hold last year because of the pandemic, the Festival of Trees returns to the Long Center in Clearwater this weekend.

The event showcases hundreds of decorated trees and wreaths and includes live performances.

Festival of Trees is open to the public. Admission is $5, and free for children 5-under.

In addition to the trees, the festival will include live performances along with a chance for your kids to have their photo taken with Santa.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Busch Garden is hosting its own Christmas Town for guests to celebrate the holiday.

People can expect millions of lights around the theme park and different holiday shows.

Other special events include holiday dining and shopping, Santa’s North Pole experience, Rudolph’s winter wonderland experience and the Holly Jolly Express Train.

Rides and roller coasters will also remain open throughout the duration of Christmas Town.

Christmas Town runs through Jan. 2.

Victorian Christmas Stroll

The Victorian Christmas Stroll at the Henry B. Plant Museum at the University of Tampa will allow guests to explore different exhibits that are all Christmas-themed.

There will be a display of 40 vintage Santas in honor of the 40 years that the Christmas Stroll has been in place.

Guests will be provided with cider and cookies while listening to holiday music.

Most days will also include live music.

Early access to the event begins on Nov. 20 through Nov. 30. After that, guests can get the full experience from Dec. 1 through Dec. 23.

Symphony in Lights

The Symphony in Lights will have decorated trees, lights, Christmas songs, and nightly artificial snowfall.

The event also includes live music, balloon artists and Santa. Also, there will be choreographed light shows to music from Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The nightly event will take place in Wesley Chapel and will run through Dec. 31. Admission is free.

