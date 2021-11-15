© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Celebration of life set at Clearwater Marine Aquarium for 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST
Famous Dolphin
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Clearwater Marine Aquarium trainer Cindy Farber reaches out to touch Winter the dolphin on the nose Aug. 31, 2011 in Clearwater.

Fans can bring remembrances to the aquarium, which will cut its admission to $16 over the weekend to match Winter’s age.

Several events are planned this weekend in remembrance of Winter, the marine mammal star of the “Dolphin Tale” movies who died at age 16.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced a “celebration of life” beginning Saturday.

Fans can bring remembrances to the aquarium, which will cut its admission to $16 over the weekend to match Winter’s age.

The aquarium plans special presentations and original footage of Winter’s 2005 rescue after her tail became tangled in a crab trap rope. That led to the development of a prosthetic tail for the dolphin, chronicled in the 2011 “Dolphin Tale” film.

Winter was a hero to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and serious illnesses.

Aquarium officials said Saturday that necropsy results revealed the dolphin died of twisted intestines and were impossible to reach through surgery.

Tags

Arts / CultureWinter the DolphindolphinsClearwater Marine Aquarium
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
