© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture

A necropsy shows Winter the dolphin died of inoperable twisted intestines

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published November 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST
Famous Dolphin
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Winter the dolphin rests on her mat at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater on July 26, 2007. The prosthetic-tailed dolphin, Winter, that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies has died at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts by animal care experts.

Officials at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium say necropsy results revealed the dolphin's intestines were impossible to reach through surgery.

Florida’s most famous dolphin Winter died of twisted intestines.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Saturday that necropsy results revealed the dolphin's intestines were impossible to reach through surgery.

Winter, who died Thursday, was two months old when her tail became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, forcing its amputation.

The star of the 2011 movie “Dolphin Tale,” which chronicled its tale amputation and struggle to swim with a prosthetic tale, was beloved by fans around the world. A sequel followed three years later.

Fans — including autistic children and soldiers with missing limbs — made pilgrimages to visit the inspiring dolphin.

Aquarium staff worked around the clock in recent days to minimize the animal's pain.

The facility was closed Friday, but reopened Saturday.

Famous Dolphin
Chris O'Meara
Clearwater Marine Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone fits Winter the dolphin with a prosthetic tail in Clearwater. Winter starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies has died on Nov. 11, 2021, despite life-saving efforts by animal care experts.

Tags

Arts / CultureWinter the DolphindolphinsClearwater Marine Aquarium
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content