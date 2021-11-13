A necropsy shows Winter the dolphin died of inoperable twisted intestines

Florida’s most famous dolphin Winter died of twisted intestines.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Saturday that necropsy results revealed the dolphin's intestines were impossible to reach through surgery.

Winter, who died Thursday, was two months old when her tail became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, forcing its amputation.

The star of the 2011 movie “Dolphin Tale,” which chronicled its tale amputation and struggle to swim with a prosthetic tale, was beloved by fans around the world. A sequel followed three years later.

Fans — including autistic children and soldiers with missing limbs — made pilgrimages to visit the inspiring dolphin.

Aquarium staff worked around the clock in recent days to minimize the animal's pain.

The facility was closed Friday, but reopened Saturday.