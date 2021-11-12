The Florida Strawberry Festival returns in 2022 with its signature headline musical acts

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic did not halt the Florida Strawberry Festival. But it did force organizers to not feature its usual lineup of headline musical acts.

That will change in 2022.

The musical lineup for next year's festival, which takes place from March 3-23, will feature a wide range of acts.

They include the traditional country acts (The Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood), along with a mix of oldies (The Beach Boys, The Drifters), rock (Sammy Hagar, Tesla), Christian music (Lauren Daigle, Zach Williams) and even rap (Boys II Men).

Other standouts headlining the festival include Grammy-nominated country singer Sam Hunt and Grammy-award winner rapper Nelly.

Here is the full lineup of artists and schedules.

Thursday, March 3

10:30 a.m. - Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. - The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. - Lady A

Friday, March 4

3:30 p.m. - The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m. - Boyz II Men

Saturday, March 5

3:30 p.m. - Home Free

7:30 p.m. - Lauren Daigle

Sunday, March 6

3:30 p.m. - Chicks With Hits Featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

7:30 p.m. - Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Monday, March 7

3:30 p.m. - John Anderson

7:30 p.m. - Kenzie Wheeler

Tuesday, March 8

3:30 p.m. - Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

7:30 p.m. - Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 9

3:30 p.m. - Lee Greenwood

7:30 p.m. - Jake Owen

Thursday, March 10

10:30 a.m. - The Letterman

3:30 p.m. - The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters

7:30 p.m. - Tesla

Friday, March 11

3:30 p.m. - Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. - Cole Swindell

Saturday, March 12

3:30 p.m. - Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots

7:30 p.m. - Nelly

Sunday, March 13

3:30 p.m. - The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. - Sam Hunt

Besides music, the festival will also include rides, eating contests, youth livestock shows and other attractions.

Guests of all ages can attend the Belle City Midway, where they can ride on rollercoasters and play games.

There will also be a Neighborhood Village where people can both see and purchase handcrafted items made by people within the community.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 9. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children, and kids under 5 are admitted free.