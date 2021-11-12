© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture

Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter dies at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 12, 2021 at 5:02 AM EST
Winter the dolphin
Clearwater Marine Aquarium
/
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Winter, the 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin and star of the "Dolphin Tale" movies, died while being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality.

Winter was 16. The female bottlenose dolphin with the prosthetic tail had developed a gastrointestinal abnormality.

A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies has died at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts by animal care experts.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died Thursday evening while being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality.

It says staffers are heartbroken by Winter's death and the aquarium will be closed Friday to give them time to grieve.

“While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival," . We worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country to provide her with the best care available. Our staff worked around the clock during this challenging time,” staff veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt said in a post on the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's Facebook page.

“I’m honored to work alongside such dedicated and talented professionals who gave their all for Winter.”

CMA will be closed on Friday to provide time for our staff to grieve. A grief counselor will be made available to the team.

Plans for a memorial for Winter, honoring the positive impact she made on the world, will be announced soon.

Winter was two months old when her tail became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, forcing its amputation. “Dolphin Tale” was released in 2011 and chronicled Winter’s recovery and the unprecedented effort to fit her with a prosthetic tail.

A sequel followed three years later.

Plans for a memorial for Winter will be announced soon, according to the aquarium.

Tags

Arts / CultureWinter the DolphindolphinsClearwater Marine Aquarium
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content