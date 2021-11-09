WUSF wants to know: What does 'trans joy' mean to you?

Transgender Awareness Week, observed Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, is a one-week celebration of the trans, nonbinary and gender noncomforming community, and an opportunity to educate.

It leads up to Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20, which memorializes victims of transphobic violence.

Local groups like the Tampa International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival and St. Pete Pride will hold special events like the Tampa Bay Transgender Film Fest.

Much of the focus on the transgender community in the news, however, has been on transgender violence, anti-trans athlete bills, and bans for gender-affirming health care.

In the middle of this are moments of joy: choosing better fitting names, being approved for health care, being supported and celebrated by loved ones. So WUSF Public Media wants to know: What does trans joy mean to you?

We'll be using your responses in an occasional series showcasing the vast diversity of the trans community.