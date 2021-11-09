Help tell great Florida stories as part of NPR's Next Generation Radio

NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project is coming back to Florida, offering college students and recent graduates an immersive experience in pitching, producing and publishing a multimedia story.

Applications are now being accepted for the journalism bootcamp hosted by WUSF Public Media in Tampa and being held virtually from Jan. 2-7, 2022.

Next Generation Radio is a way to give competitively selected participants the opportunity to learn how to report, remotely, and produce their own non-narrated audio piece and multimedia story, said Doug Mitchell, founder and director of Next Generation Radio.

The handful of students chosen for the project get an intense dose of journalism, but are paired the entire time with a professional journalist who serves as their mentor, Mitchell said. Each one is paid to participate.

“This is a boot camp. This is where we throw you in, and we see what you can do. And you have to do it in five days,” he said.

Like last year, the journalists selected for the program will work remotely in their hometown. You will report on a story within your community and it will be shared on WUSF and on public media stations across Florida.

In the past 20 years, NPR’s Next Generation has selected and trained nearly 300 students, former students and early career professionals. Many of the alumni are working as professional journalists – including many in public media like Erika Aguilar, the new Executive Producer of NPR's Morning Edition - one of the most high-profile shows on the network.

Visit NextGenRadio.org to learn more and to apply.

