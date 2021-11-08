© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Winter, star of the 'Dolphin Tale' movies, has fallen ill at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST
Film Incentives
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Clearwater Marine Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone works with Winter the dolphin in Clearwater on Aug. 3, 2011. Officials say the prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, that staff members noticed a week earlier that Winter was acting abnormally and not eating.

Winter is suffering from gastrointestinal issues and is not eating.

Officials say the prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Sunday that staff members noticed a week earlier that Winter was acting abnormally and not eating. Initial bloodwork showed the possible infection.

The aquarium’s care team has been monitoring her condition around the clock for a week.

She's now 16, but when she was just two months old, she lost her tail after in a crab trap.

“Dolphin Tale” chronicled Winter’s recovery using a prosthetic tail.

Aquarium officials say none of their other animals have shown signs of illness.

