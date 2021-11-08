Winter, star of the 'Dolphin Tale' movies, has fallen ill at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Winter is suffering from gastrointestinal issues and is not eating.
Officials say the prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection.
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Sunday that staff members noticed a week earlier that Winter was acting abnormally and not eating. Initial bloodwork showed the possible infection.
The aquarium’s care team has been monitoring her condition around the clock for a week.
She's now 16, but when she was just two months old, she lost her tail after in a crab trap.
“Dolphin Tale” chronicled Winter’s recovery using a prosthetic tail.
Aquarium officials say none of their other animals have shown signs of illness.