© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture

Ringling's 'Greatest Show on Earth' is planning to make a comeback in Florida, but without animals

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT
Return of the Circus
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance in Orlando in January 2017.

The circus shut down in May 2017 after a 146-year run.

Four years after the “Greatest Show On Earth" shut down, officials are planning to bring back the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

But animals will no longer be featured in their shows.

A spokesperson for Florida-based Feld Entertainment says an announcement is expected sometime next year.

The three-ring circus shut down in May 2017 after a 146-year run. Costly court battles with animal rights activists led circus officials to end elephant acts in 2016.

Without the elephants, ticket sales declined.

Officials also blamed increased railroad costs, and the rise of online games and videos, which made the “Greatest Show On Earth” not seem that great anymore.

Tags

Arts / CultureRingling Bros.Feld Entertainmentcircuscircus elephants
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content