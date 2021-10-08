We’re hiring a journalist to report and host WUSF’s Morning Edition

WUSF Public Media is hiring a journalist to join our newsroom, serving the greater Tampa Bay region as a reporter and co-host of our marquee morning news magazine.

You’ll be part of a two-person Morning Edition host team, where you and your partner alternate weeks hosting and reporting. It’s a great situation that allows you the time to focus on two critical roles in our newsroom.

As co-anchor of NPR’s Morning Edition on WUSF, you’ll be spending weekday mornings with the radio and streaming audience, updating them on what they need to know to start the day, and sharing important local, regional and state news.

Your reporting will reflect WUSF’s commitment to telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of a region that 5 million Floridians call home. You will spend time listening to the community you cover and engage with them – in person and on social media. You’ll report, write, and produces news stories and features on audio and online.

The WUSF news team thrives on providing quality journalism – from news you need to know to in-depth investigations that hold the powerful accountable. Collaboration with each other and with partner newsrooms dedicated to public service journalism is in our DNA.

We’re proud that in 2020, we were named the outstanding radio newsroom of the year by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. In the past several years, we've been honored with a dozen regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Two went on to win the top national prize.

If you can see yourself being part of this growing newsroom, check out the specific requirements and a link to the formal application here.

