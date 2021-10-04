© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Check out photos from the 2021 Gasparilla Music Festival

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published October 4, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT
1 of 9  — Gasparilla Music Festival
Thousands gathered for the Gasparilla Music Festival.
Stephanie Colombini
2 of 9  — Gasparilla Music Festival
Southern rock jam band Gov't Mule closed out the festival with a performance Sunday evening.
Stephanie Colombini
3 of 9  — Gasparilla Music Festival
Attendees had to submit a negative COVID-19 test to enter, unless they could prove they were fully vaccinated.
Stephanie Colombini
4 of 9  — Gasparilla Music Festival
Grammy-award winning rapper Nas performs at the Gasparilla Music Festival.
Stephanie Colombini
5 of 9  — Gasparilla Music Festival
St. Petersburg-based rock band the Hip Abduction was one of many local artists on the lineup.
Stephanie Colombini
6 of 9  — Gasparilla Music Festival
Electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso performed Saturday evening.
Stephanie Colombini
7 of 9  — Gasparilla Music Festival
Sean Yeaton, bassist of New York City rock band Parquet Courts, performs at the Gasparilla Music Festival.
Stephanie Colombini
8 of 9  — Gasparilla Music Festival
Hoards of people packed in front of the stages for some of the most popular performers.
Stephanie Colombini
9 of 9  — Gasparilla Music Festival
Many attendees chose to hang back at the festival and spread out around the parks on blankets and lawn chairs.
Stephanie Colombini

The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in Tampa this weekend.

Thousands of music fans flocked to downtown Tampa this weekend to attend the Gasparilla Music Festival.

The event was held Oct. 1-3 in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park along the Hillsborough River.

Artist Sylvan Esso performs at night in front of a large crowd.
Stephanie Colombini
Electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso performed Saturday evening.

It featured performances from a diverse group of artists including Nas, Gov't Mule, Sofi Tukker, Parquet Courts, Sylvan Esso and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, among others.

The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Over the last decade it's grown from a single-day event to three days.

Crowd in front of a stage that has banners with the Gasparilla Music Festival logo on them.
Stephanie Colombini
St. Petersburg-based rock band the Hip Abduction was one of many local artists on the lineup.

Organizers say part of the mission has always been to highlight local artists in addition to the big-name acts.

This year's lineup included St. Petersburg-based rock band the Hip Abduction, 17 year-old Tampa soul singer Vella and several other performers from around the region.

Area restaurants and breweries also served up food and drink at the festival.

Crowd of people at a concert. Some are holding up phones to take pictures or are dancing.
Stephanie Colombini
Hoards of people packed in front of the stages for some of the most popular performers, like rapper Nas on Saturday night.

The festival is typically held in March every year but was postponed to October this year due to the pandemic.

Attendees were required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test upon entry.

Large crowds formed around the main stages each day, but many patrons opted to spread out around the park, sitting on blankets and lawn chairs. Some wore face masks.

People sitting out on a lawn in chairs and on blankets. A crowd forms ahead in front of a stage. A band is performing.
Stephanie Colombini
Many attendees chose to hang back at the festival and spread out around the parks on blankets and lawn chairs.

The event is organized by the nonprofit Gasparilla Music Foundation and proceeds go toward supporting music education.

For the full 2021 lineup, visit the festival website.

The Gasparilla Music Festival is a supporter of WUSF Public Media.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
