Check out photos from the 2021 Gasparilla Music Festival

Thousands of music fans flocked to downtown Tampa this weekend to attend the Gasparilla Music Festival.

The event was held Oct. 1-3 in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park along the Hillsborough River.

Stephanie Colombini Electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso performed Saturday evening.

It featured performances from a diverse group of artists including Nas, Gov't Mule, Sofi Tukker, Parquet Courts, Sylvan Esso and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, among others.

The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Over the last decade it's grown from a single-day event to three days.

Stephanie Colombini St. Petersburg-based rock band the Hip Abduction was one of many local artists on the lineup.

Organizers say part of the mission has always been to highlight local artists in addition to the big-name acts.

This year's lineup included St. Petersburg-based rock band the Hip Abduction, 17 year-old Tampa soul singer Vella and several other performers from around the region.

Area restaurants and breweries also served up food and drink at the festival.

Stephanie Colombini Hoards of people packed in front of the stages for some of the most popular performers, like rapper Nas on Saturday night.

The festival is typically held in March every year but was postponed to October this year due to the pandemic.

Attendees were required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test upon entry.

Large crowds formed around the main stages each day, but many patrons opted to spread out around the park, sitting on blankets and lawn chairs. Some wore face masks.

Stephanie Colombini Many attendees chose to hang back at the festival and spread out around the parks on blankets and lawn chairs.

The event is organized by the nonprofit Gasparilla Music Foundation and proceeds go toward supporting music education.

For the full 2021 lineup, visit the festival website.

The Gasparilla Music Festival is a supporter of WUSF Public Media.

