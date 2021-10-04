Check out photos from the 2021 Gasparilla Music Festival
The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in Tampa this weekend.
Thousands of music fans flocked to downtown Tampa this weekend to attend the Gasparilla Music Festival.
The event was held Oct. 1-3 in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park along the Hillsborough River.
It featured performances from a diverse group of artists including Nas, Gov't Mule, Sofi Tukker, Parquet Courts, Sylvan Esso and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, among others.
The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Over the last decade it's grown from a single-day event to three days.
Organizers say part of the mission has always been to highlight local artists in addition to the big-name acts.
This year's lineup included St. Petersburg-based rock band the Hip Abduction, 17 year-old Tampa soul singer Vella and several other performers from around the region.
Area restaurants and breweries also served up food and drink at the festival.
The festival is typically held in March every year but was postponed to October this year due to the pandemic.
Attendees were required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test upon entry.
Large crowds formed around the main stages each day, but many patrons opted to spread out around the park, sitting on blankets and lawn chairs. Some wore face masks.
The event is organized by the nonprofit Gasparilla Music Foundation and proceeds go toward supporting music education.
For the full 2021 lineup, visit the festival website.
