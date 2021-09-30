© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Food Memories Of Latin America

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published September 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT
We celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a discussion on Florida’s Latin-American food cultures.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, in this episode we’re celebrating Florida’s Latin-American food cultures. We’re sharing an excerpt from a conversation titled Food Memories of Latin America. This Zoom discussion was part of Conversations in the Neighborhood: Let’s Talk about Food, a discussion series presented by the University of Florida’s Center for the Humanities and the Public Sphere. Special thanks to Alexandra Cenatus. We’ve edited the conversation for length and clarity.

The discussion was moderated by Margarita Vargas-Betancourt, the Latin American and Caribbean Special Collections Librarian at the George A. Smathers Libraries of the University of Florida.

Panelists include:

  • Wanda Depaz-Ibanez, Puerto Rico native and retired co-owner of Emiliano’s Bakery and Emiliano’s Restaurant.
  • Linsey Derival, a Haitian-born Afro-Latina who spent her childhood in the Dominican Republic and adolescence in the United States.
  • Mariana Rodrigues, an activist who participated in feminist and LGBTQ movements in Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Brazil.
  • Cecilia “CC” Suarez, assistant professor in the Department of AgriculturalEducation and Communication (AEC) focusing on intercultural communication and global leadership.
  • Marisella Veiga, a Cuban-born writer, lecturer, and home cook.

Other discussions in the Conversations in the Neighborhood series include:

  • Food Access: Race, Class, and the Environment
  • Suppressed Narratives: Oral History, Cookbooks, and Museums
  • Fruits of the Past, Present, and Future: A Virtual Workshop with Anna Tjé
  • The Ecology of Food
  • Dishes of Africa and the African Diaspora
  • Gainesville’s Food Producers
  • Madan Sara
  • How Can We Make Gainesville Sustainable?
  • Food Memories of Asia

Related Episodes 

