Food Network Magazine Picks Tallahassee Ice Cream Flavor As State's Best

Food Network Magazine has made its picks for the best ice cream flavors in all 50 states. The Florida selection is a Tallahassee creation.

Barbara McGarrah's "Barb's Gourmet Brittles" shop at Lake Ella features all manner of sweets, including lovingly hand-crafted ice creams. She said she didn't know her "Sunflower" flavor would be chosen to be featured in Food Network magazine's current edition.

"It means so much to me because we've worked so hard to make our products the best. And to think that someone thought our product deserved this kind of recognition. I don't know how to express that in words! Every now and then I think and have this thought: 'Your ice cream was selected the best ice cream in Florida!'"

McGarrah said the article is prompting brisk business in her tiny shop. A very nice present, she added, as her business marks its 20th anniversary.

