Zest Podcast Season 4 Premiere: AJ Wolfe of Disney Food Blog

You might call it the most magical food blog on earth. Disney Food Blog, along with its accompanying YouTube and social media channels, is the uber-popular destination for Disney food news.

The site was started in 2009 by AJ Wolfe, who lives in the Dallas area—equidistant from Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. She serves as owner and executive editor for the blog, which has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram. The feed is a parade of food photography, plus pics of Disney rides, hotels, and employees. What you won’t find is a photo of AJ, who dines at Disney incognito so she can give her unvarnished food reviews.

“People are super-interested in food at theme parks for multiple reasons. First is that you’re going to spend a ton of money on it. At Disney World specifically, you have to book your restaurants really far in advance, especially those really expensive, really popular restaurants,” AJ says. “You figure you’re going to probably spend more money on food than your park tickets and potentially even your hotel, and so this could be the most expensive part of your trip.

”You wouldn’t book a theme park hotel without doing your research, and the restaurants should be no different AJ reasons.

Want to know the best Disney World restaurant for vegetarians, or how to get a birthday cake delivered to your room at a Disney hotel? DFB’s got you covered.

In fact, the blog offers news, reviews, and photos of anything food-related at Disney’s parks, resorts, events, cruise ships, and even movies. We recently spoke with AJ for her best Disney World dining tips. Her blog has no official affiliation with the Disney company, so she’s not afraid to say which dining experiences are beauties and which are beasts.

