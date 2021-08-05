© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Zest Podcast Season 4 Premiere: AJ Wolfe of Disney Food Blog

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published August 5, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
Character Dining at Topolino's Terrace – Flavors of the Rivier
Matt Stroshane
/
Disney/Handout
Guests at Disney’s Riviera Resort at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., can see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck during breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera, the resort’s rooftop restaurant. During the resort’s phased reopening, characters maintain proper physical distancing while parading through the restaurant during mealtimes.

We introduce you to the Disney Food blog and associated social media channels, the uber-popular destination for Disney food news.

Listen to the episode

You might call it the most magical food blog on earth. Disney Food Blog, along with its accompanying YouTube and social media channels, is the uber-popular destination for Disney food news.

The site was started in 2009 by AJ Wolfe, who lives in the Dallas area—equidistant from Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. She serves as owner and executive editor for the blog, which has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram. The feed is a parade of food photography, plus pics of Disney rides, hotels, and employees. What you won’t find is a photo of AJ, who dines at Disney incognito so she can give her unvarnished food reviews.

“People are super-interested in food at theme parks for multiple reasons. First is that you’re going to spend a ton of money on it. At Disney World specifically, you have to book your restaurants really far in advance, especially those really expensive, really popular restaurants,” AJ says. “You figure you’re going to probably spend more money on food than your park tickets and potentially even your hotel, and so this could be the most expensive part of your trip.

”You wouldn’t book a theme park hotel without doing your research, and the restaurants should be no different AJ reasons.

Want to know the best Disney World restaurant for vegetarians, or how to get a birthday cake delivered to your room at a Disney hotel? DFB’s got you covered.

In fact, the blog offers news, reviews, and photos of anything food-related at Disney’s parks, resorts, events, cruise ships, and even movies. We recently spoke with AJ for her best Disney World dining tips. Her blog has no official affiliation with the Disney company, so she’s not afraid to say which dining experiences are beauties and which are beasts.

Dalia Colon
Dalia Colón is excited to return to WUSF as producer of the Zest podcast. From 2010 to 2014, Dalia covered health and features for WUSF. Before that, she was a staff reporter for the Tampa Bay Times and Cleveland Magazine.
See stories by Dalia Colon
