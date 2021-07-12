© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Lightning Celebrates Its Back-To-Back Stanley Cup Wins With Boat Parade

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini,
Carica AstrelDaylina Miller
Published July 12, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
Updated July 13, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT
1 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
Steven Stamkos celebrates during Monday’s Tampa Bay Lightning boat parade along the Hillsborough River. Stamkos captained the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.
Daylina Miller
2 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
A fan and his best friend take in the Lightning boat parade from a jet ski on the Hillsborough River.
Daylina Miller
3 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
A Lightning fan shows off his inflatable Stanley Cup as he surfs by the parade on the Hillsborough River on a motorized surfboard.
Daylina Miller
4 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
Rojo the Artist paints along the Tampa Riverwalk during Monday’s Tampa Bay Lightning boat parade. This piece combines the Lightning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl earlier this year.
Daylina Miller
5 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy carries the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL playoff MVP. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is on the left.
Daylina Miller
6 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, center, enjoys the Tampa Bay Lightning boat parade with her partner, Ana Cruz, and the ThunderBug.
Daylina Miller
7 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
Forward Mitchell Stephens, left, helps hold up a Bolts flag during the Stanley Cup boat parade.
Daylina Miller
8 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn holds a wrestling championship belt given to the team by the WWE.
Daylina Mille
9 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph, right, responds to fans along the Riverwalk.
Daylina Miller
10 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
A pirate ship carries fans of the Tampa Bay Lightning along the river as players flank the ship in smaller boats.
Daylina Miller
11 of 11  — Lightning Boat Parade
Ross Colton, who scored the only goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in its 1-0 Game 5 Stanley Cup-clinching win, acknowledges fans as he passes them on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Daylina Miller

This year's boat parade celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup victory was just as colorful as last year’s.

Before a storm ended the party prematurely, the Tampa Bay Lightning and their fans once again celebrated a Stanley Cup victory on and along the Hillsborough River.

A boat parade was held Monday, allowing the Lightning to show off their second consecutive NHL championship.

Fans celebrated with spontaneous chants of "Tampa!" "Bay!" and "Champa Bay," a nod to the city's recent success in sports championships: two Stanley Cups; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory in January; last fall's MLB World Series trip for the Tampa Bay Rays, and a USL Soccer Championship berth for the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Man and women stand by water while wearing foam hockey puck hats.
Stephanie Colombini
Jim Doley (right) and his wife drove over from St. Petersburg sporting foam hockey puck hats.

Along the Riverwalk, a group of friends had a tin foil replica of the cup that they filled with alcohol and shared with passersby.

“This is the real Stanley Cup,” said Trevor Fox.

IMG_3911.jpg
Stephanie Colombini
A group of friends, including Trevor Fox in the middle holding the "Stanley Cup," celebrate along the Tampa Riverwalk.

The day involved plenty of alcohol for fans and players alike.

Some people tossed beers from boats to spectators standing along the Riverwalk.

At one point, teammates Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn took the Stanley Cup for a ride on a jet ski.

Members of the team partied with fans at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, until a strong afternoon thunderstorm brought the festivities to an abrupt end.

Earlier, Lindsey Diaz and her young sons who play hockey waited for some of their favorite Lightning players, like goalie Andrei Vasilevsky.

“My little one was jumping up and down screaming at the end of the game and then Vasy won MVP and he started crying and was like, ‘I can't wait to see him! I'm so proud of him,’” said Diaz.

Area resident David Cruz pumped up the crowd as he talked about the Lightning's success.

“What team is better than us goalie-wise, right, left wing, and center?” said Cruz as nearby fans cheered. “Let’s go baby, back-to-back, what’s up? Let's go Bolts!”

On the water were players and friends, a lot of law enforcement, and local dignitaries like Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The big moment for Colton Billett was watching similarly-named Lightning player Ross Colton score the only goal of Game 5, which secured the championship.

He said he couldn’t make it to any of the games this year but loves that the city offers chances to cheer the team on as a community with events like the boat parade and watch parties throughout the season.

“You can’t beat it, it’s just one of the best places to live, I’m born-and-raised Tampa, you got to support the team,” he said.

Tags

SportsTampa Bay LightningStanley Cup
