A Frozen Sing-A-Long and Other Holiday Favorites Return to Disney's Orlando Parks This November

Winter celebrations are back at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after a pause last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment and decorations will ring in the holidays starting Nov. 12 at all four theme parks.

A new ticketed event called “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” will roll out at Magic Kingdom Nov. 8 through Dec. 21.

The four-hour long event will feature “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” costumed characters, holiday music and décor with COVID protections in place.

While the“For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” at Hollywood Studios and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will return to the parks this year.

At Disney Springs, the Christmas Tree Stroll will make a comeback with Disney-themed trees from Christmases past and present along with new creations in honor of Disney’s 50th.

More details and updates can be found on the Disney Parks blog.

