Arts / Culture

A Frozen Sing-A-Long and Other Holiday Favorites Return to Disney's Orlando Parks This November

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published July 12, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Winter celebrations are back at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after a pause last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. 

— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 12, 2021

Entertainment and decorations will ring in the holidays starting Nov. 12 at all four theme parks. 

A new ticketed event called “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” will roll out at Magic Kingdom Nov. 8 through Dec. 21.

The four-hour long event will feature “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” costumed characters, holiday music and décor with COVID protections in place.

While the“For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” at Hollywood Studios and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will return to the parks this year.

At Disney Springs, the Christmas Tree Stroll will make a comeback with Disney-themed trees from Christmases past and present along with new creations in honor of Disney’s 50th.

More details and updates can be found on the Disney Parks blog.
Tags

Arts / CultureWalt Disney Parksflorida tourismFlorida Holidays
Danielle Prieur
