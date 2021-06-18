Fourth Of July Fireworks Are Back Across Tampa Bay. Here’s Where To Watch

Things are getting back to normal this summer as many Fourth of July celebrations across the greater Tampa Bay region are returning in 2021.

Here are just a few of the events that will honor America’s 245th birthday.

Tampa

The City of Tampa announced the Boom by the Bay will return this year.

The event was first launched in 2019, then canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year will have more locations, which include six different waterfront parks, and fireworks.

These six locations are the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Armature Works, Tampa Convention Center, Sparkman Wharf, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, and Bayshore Boulevard. The latter two are the newest additions this year.

The festivities are set to be on July 4 at 5 p.m., including a July 4th Boat Parade along the Tampa Riverwalk and Blessing of the Fleet.

After the boat parade, there will be free activities across six different waterfront parks in downtown Tampa. There will also be food vendors and entertainment in addition to the fireworks.

For more information, you can click here .

St. Petersburg

Weekend festivities will resume at the St. Pete Pier, beginning July 2 with music, food and movies on the lawn.

It will continue throughout the weekend and conclude on July 4 with a fireworks show along the downtown waterfront park.

There will also be a 4K St. Pete Pier Run, Silent Disco Nights, Health Expo, food trucks and musical performances throughout the weekend.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here .

Clearwater

Usually, this event will take place at Coachman Park, but it is currently under construction. So the venue has been changed to BayCare Ballpark, spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and conclude at 9:15 p.m. with a music-choreographed fireworks show.

There will also be live music, All-American concessions, fun activities, and giveaways for children of all ages.

Treasure Island

Fireworks will return to Gulf Front Park Beach starting 9 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair or towel to enjoy the show.

Safety Harbor

Celebrations begin with a parade down Main Street from 2-4 p.m., and a celebration at the waterfront park at the Safety Harbor Pier starting at 5. It will include live entertainment, food vendors and children’s activities, followed by a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

Tarpon Springs

The city’s 30-minute fireworks show will return to Craig Park.

Guests will be able to have picnics with their families and friends and enjoy the fireworks.

Residents in Tarpon Springs can expect to participate in a picnic and firework show for a long time after a deal was agreed between the Tarpon Springs’ Board of Commissioners and the Jupiter firm Pyrotechnico to keep the Fourth of July celebration for the next five years.

To learn more about this event, click here.

Sarasota

This year’s NBP Fireworks on The Lake will take place on July 3 at Nathan Benderson Park.

It begins at 5 p.m. and will include live music from local band and a DJ to close the event. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

There will also be a Kids Zone where children can play games and engage in fun activities, and the Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake run will take place just before sunset at Cooper Creek Lake.

Also, the Choral Artists of Sarasota will celebrate Independence Day with a concert featuring songs that celebrate the United States at the Sarasota Opera House.

The event is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will also include musical fireworks.

The Sarasota Opera House will be at 50 percent capacity and have up to 525 people.

To learn more about this event, click here.

Bradenton

Fireworks are returning over the Manatee River. They will begin around 9 p.m. and can be viewed from both sides of the Manatee Riverwalk.

Lakeland

The 2021 Red, White and KABOOM independence day celebration will take place at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade on July 3. The event will start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 9:15 p.m.

It includes a variety of food trucks and a free fireworks show.

New this year, guests are encouraged to bring at least one non-perishable food item. Volunteers will collect canned food items that will be donated to Volunteers in Service to the Elderly.

To learn more about this event, click here .

DeSoto

The Turner Agri-Civic Center will be hosting a Fourth of July Celebration on July 4.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, mosquito repellant, and their patriotic spirit.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and conclude at 11 p.m.

Click here to learn more about this event.

Temple Terrace

The celebration on July 3 will take place in the streets of Temple Terrace and at the first fairway of the Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club with a parade and fireworks.

Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade that will include an appearance by the King High School marching band.

The celebrations will then transition to live music, food trucks, and activities and entertainment for children.

Fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. at the Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club.