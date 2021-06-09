10 Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth Around Tampa Bay

Juneteenth is the national celebration of the freeing of the slaves honored. Taking place on June 19, it marks the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was first read in Texas, becoming the last Southern state to hear the news.

Although it is not an official national holiday, people all over the country still observe it.

In these celebrations, people learn and embrace African-American history, art and culture.

Here are 10 events that you can attend to celebrate Juneteenth.

Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival

The Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival will take place on June 19 at Raymond James Stadium from noon-6 p.m.

Those attending can shop products and services that represent African-American culture.

There will also be live music from DJs, local entertainers, and food trucks to enjoy with friends and family.

Reverberations: Black Artists on Racism and Resilience

The Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum and the James Museum of Western and Wildlife are collaborating to present an art exhibition that will speak to the diverse audience in St. Petersburg called the Reverberations: Black Artists on Racism and Resilience.

This exhibit will be available to the public from June 19-Aug. 29 at the James Museum of Western and Wildlife.

The goal of the exhibit is to explore the struggles and successes of the Black experience in St. Petersburg and the Pinellas County area.

AfroCAN Fest: Night Garden Experience

The AfroCAN Fest: Night Garden Experience will take place at the Tampa Garden Club on June 19.

As described by Touring Mentors Inc., this event is a “summer-time festival welcoming both local residents and tourists alike to explore the magnificence of black culture in Tampa Bay.”

There will be music, art, food and a fashion show for guests to embrace and enjoy.

Juneteenth African Market

Royal Bridal’s inaugural Juneteenth African Market will be held in Tampa on June 19.

Guests who attend will shop from dynamic Black-owned businesses that offer authentic fashions, accessories and more.

The Juneteenth African Market will open at noon and close at 6 p.m.

Feed Yo Soul Fest

The Feed Yo Soul Fest is an outdoor music festival that will play soul music by black artists.

Guests can also enjoy food, such as fried or baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, yellow rice and much more.

The event will be hosted at the Tabellas at Delaney Creek on June 19.

Festivities will run from 8-10 p.m.

Juneteenth Reading Conference

Children of young ages who wish to participate in festivities for Juneteenth can attend the Juneteenth Reading Conference.

This is a full-day event that is split into two parts.

The first part will have kids participating in literacy activities, such as reading and crafting, that revolves around Black history and culture.

The second part of this event is Hip Hop Rhythmic Reading Presentation.

During this session, kids can enjoy cornbread as they learn about hip-hop culture.

Both events will be on June 18 at the Ward Temple AME Church in Bradenton.

A Juneteenth Experience

A Juneteenth Experience, presented by TBP Productions, is an event celebrating the way African Americans have shaped modern American life and entertainment.

There will be live music from bands and hip-hop artists.

Also, Black business executives will be guest speakers to talk about their experiences.

The event will be at the Cottonmouth Southern Soul Food Restaurant in Bradenton on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Black Tie Gala

The Juneteenth Black Tie Gala will have a night of arts and elegance for all guests who attend.

Guests who purchase tickets will be provided with a catered dinner, entertainment, cultural art displays and more.

The inaugural event will be on June 18 at the Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event concludes at 9 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

Hosted at Freedom Park in Polk City, the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom is a festival that allows guests to reflect and learn about African American history and culture.

This free event will have live music and entertainment, and will be held June 19 from 3-8 p.m.

East Pasco Juneteenth Community Celebration

East Pasco is hosting its inaugural event celebrating Juneteenth.

The Juneteenth Community Celebration invites guests to both reflect and celebrate what this holiday means and to educate one another on African American history, art and culture.

In addition to music, food and games, free health screenings will be offered.

James Irvin Civic Center in Dade City will be hosting this free event on June 19 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.