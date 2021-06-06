Florida Teacher Emerges As Tik Tok Star, Eyes Hollywood
In the jargon of the internet, Casey Hamilton is chaotic good.
He is the human embodiment of “dance like no one’s watching,” with a disarming wholesomeness bred in his native Plant City.
The 25-year-old dresses like a flamboyant 9-year-old with a credit card and no parental supervision, and makes it look good, right down to his trademark pink Crocs festooned with Jibbitz, the little cartoon character-shaped charms he adds to the rubber shoes’ ventilation holes.