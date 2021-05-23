Photos: Tampa Pride Festivities Attract Thousands To Ybor City

Last year's Tampa Pride event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, thousands showed up to celebrate despite a year of COVID-19 losses and hits to the LGBTQ community through a slew of proposed anti-trans bills in Florida and across the county.

It's also quickly approaching the fifth anniversary of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting.

This year's Pride parade was well attended by local politicians, such as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, as well as notables like Florida Rep. Kathy Castor and former Gov. Charlie Crist, who's running for governor again next year.

St. Pete Pride is scheduled to return next month, with four themed Pride weeks. You can see the schedule of events here.

WUSF Public Media is a sponsor of Tampa Pride.