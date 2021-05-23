© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture

Photos: Tampa Pride Festivities Attract Thousands To Ybor City

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published May 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
1 of 39  — Tampa Pride15_DM_052221.jpg
2 of 39  — Tampa Pride1_DM_052221.jpg
3 of 39  — Tampa Pride5_DM_052221.jpg
4 of 39  — Tampa Pride3_DM_052221.jpg
5 of 39  — Tampa Pride6_DM_052221.jpg
6 of 39  — Tampa Pride4_DM_052221.jpg
7 of 39  — Tampa Pride2_DM_052221.jpg
8 of 39  — Tampa Pride7_DM_052221.jpg
9 of 39  — Tampa Pride8_DM_052221.jpg
10 of 39  — Tampa Pride9_DM_052221.jpg
11 of 39  — Tampa Pride10_DM_052221.jpg
12 of 39  — Tampa Pride11_DM_052221.jpg
13 of 39  — Tampa Pride12_DM_052221.jpg
14 of 39  — Tampa Pride13_DM_052221.jpg
15 of 39  — Tampa Pride14_DM_052221.jpg
16 of 39  — Tampa Pride16_DM_052221.jpg
17 of 39  — Tampa Pride17_DM_052221.jpg
18 of 39  — Tampa Pride18_DM_052221.jpg
19 of 39  — Tampa Pride19_DM_052221.jpg
20 of 39  — Tampa Pride21_DM_052221.jpg
21 of 39  — Tampa Pride20_DM_052221.jpg
22 of 39  — Tampa Pride22_DM_052221.jpg
23 of 39  — Tampa Pride23_DM_052221.jpg
24 of 39  — Tampa Pride26_DM_052221.jpg
25 of 39  — Tampa Pride24_DM_052221.jpg
26 of 39  — Tampa Pride25_DM_052221.jpg
27 of 39  — Tampa Pride27_DM_052221.jpg
28 of 39  — Tampa Pride28_DM_052221.jpg
29 of 39  — Tampa Pride31_DM_052221.jpg
30 of 39  — Tampa Pride29_DM_052221.jpg
31 of 39  — Tampa Pride30_DM_052221.jpg
32 of 39  — Tampa Pride32_DM_052221.jpg
33 of 39  — Tampa Pride33_DM_052221.jpg
34 of 39  — Tampa Pride35_DM_052221.jpg
35 of 39  — Tampa Pride36_DM_052221.jpg
36 of 39  — Tampa Pride34_DM_052221.jpg
37 of 39  — Tampa Pride37_DM_052221.jpg
38 of 39  — Tampa Pride38_DM_052221.jpg
39 of 39  — Tampa Pride39_DM_052221.jpg

Organizers of the Tampa Pride Street Festival and Parade said it's the first large Pride celebration in the country in 2021.

Last year's Tampa Pride event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: The Pandemic Year: St. Pete Pride President Reflects On Year Without Large Celebrations

This year, thousands showed up to celebrate despite a year of COVID-19 losses and hits to the LGBTQ community through a slew of proposed anti-trans bills in Florida and across the county.

It's also quickly approaching the fifth anniversary of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting.

This year's Pride parade was well attended by local politicians, such as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, as well as notables like Florida Rep. Kathy Castor and former Gov. Charlie Crist, who's running for governor again next year.

St. Pete Pride is scheduled to return next month, with four themed Pride weeks. You can see the schedule of events here.

RELATED: St. Pete Pride Set To Return In June

WUSF Public Media is a sponsor of Tampa Pride.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
