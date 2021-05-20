© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Season 3 Finale: Dining With Salvador Dalí

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published May 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT
Things are about to get surreal, because today we’re talking about Salvador Dalí. The Spanish artist’s namesake museum is located in St. Petersburg. And one of the curators will explain the fascinating role that food played in Dalí’s life and work. (Note: This episode is best suited for mature listeners.)

It’s our season 3 finale, and unlike most of this season’s conversations, today’s episode was not recorded from Dalia’s bedroom closet. We bring you a fascinating look into the role food played in Salvador Dalí’s life and work. We’re sharing a recording of a presentation by Peter Tush, who is curator of education of the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg. Peter gave the talk in April via Zoom as part of the Epicurean Delights series presented by Florida CraftArt.

Peter’s talk covers: eating, how food became symbolic for Dalí, cannibalism, edible architecture, digestion/excretion and the Dalí cookbook/dining. The Dalí cookbook Les dîners de Gala is available for purchase in the Dalí Museum store. (Note: This episode is best suited for mature listeners.)

Dalia Colon
Dalia Colón is excited to return to WUSF as producer of the Zest podcast. From 2010 to 2014, Dalia covered health and features for WUSF. Before that, she was a staff reporter for the Tampa Bay Times and Cleveland Magazine.
