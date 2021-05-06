How To Snack Smarter

If your go-to snack comes in a crinkly bag, then it’s time for a glow-up. This week, we’re chatting with two family and consumer sciences agents from the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. Kimberly Bragg-Armatrout is with UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, and Shari Bresin is with UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County.

They’ve got dozens of ideas for snacks that are healthy, taste good and can even help you beat the Florida heat.

Smart snacking tips:

Plan your snacks like you plan your meals.

Pre-portion snacks so you don’t overeat.

Seek out snacks that are nutrient-dense, not calorie-dense. That means choosing an apple rather than a slice of apple pie. (Sorry.)

Make sure your snack contains both protein and fiber, which will keep you full.

Steer clear of snacks with long ingredient lists. This is an indicator that they’re highly processed and offer little nutrition.

Don’t go for seconds or thirds right away. It can take 20 minutes for your brain and stomach to feel full.

Encourage kids to help with snack prep. To get them excited about healthy foods, serve snacks with dip and use food coloring to create colorful snacks.

Keep healthy snacks handy, so you won’t be tempted to reach for less healthy options.

Calorie needs vary by activity level, age, gender and other factors, so there’s no one-size-fits-all snack.

On days when the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, food should not sit out for more than one hour. Use a cooler.

Don’t shop hungry.

Stick to your shopping list.

Shop the supermarket’s perimeter—but steer clear of triggers like freshly baked pastries in the bakery or fried chicken in the deli.

Read food labels, not just the marketing on the front of the package.

Smart snacking ideas:

Apple slices with peanut butter on pita bread

Plain yogurt mixed with fresh fruit

Half peanut butter and jelly sandwich on whole wheat bread

Mixed nuts with dried fruit

Baby carrots with hummus

Sliced cucumbers with turkey and cheese

Hard-boiled egg with nuts, seeds and a slice of bread or pita chips

Hard-boiled egg slices topped with salsa or sliced cucumbers

Fruit and cheese kabobs

Ants on a log: celery with peanut butter and raisins

Chilled bean dip

Black bean salad with whole-wheat chips

¼ sub sandwich

Half a wrap

Pasta salad

Tuna salad

Vegetables with dip

Tomatoes

Mangoes

Watermelon

Trail mix

Pumpkin seeds

Popcorn

Peanut butter on crackers

Fruit smoothie

Protein shake

Related episodes: