© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts / Culture
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Bike Week Begins In Daytona Beach This Weekend, Despite Virus Concerns

WMFE | By Abe Aboraya
Published March 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST
Daytona Beach city officials approved a scaled down Bike Week for 2021. The event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of bikers to Daytona Beach March 5 through March 14.
Daytona Beach city officials approved a scaled down Bike Week for 2021. The event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of bikers to Daytona Beach March 5 through March 14.

The event, canceled last year, is expected to bring hundreds of thousands to Daytona Beach.

The 80th annual Bike Week begins today in Daytona Beach, expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people over the next 10 days.

Last year’s event was canceled at the start because of COVID-19. But Bike Week happened unofficially around parts of Daytona Beach.

This year, city officials approved permits for the event that limit many indoor merchants to 60% capacity. Parking has also been reduced to allow for social distancing.

“Please follow the latest CDC COVID-19 guidance to ensure everyone’s safety,” city officials wrote in a press release. “Residents and visitors should wear face coverings when indoors and physical distancing is not possible and wash hands often.”

This isn’t the first time a large motorcycle gathering has been in the news since the pandemic started.

A study published in November used DNA testing to link 86 cases – including four hospitalizations and one death – to the massive Sturgis motorcycle gathering in South Dakota. Those cases were in neighboring Minnesota.
Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.org.

Tags

Arts / CultureDaytona BeachBike WeekCoronavirusCOVID-19
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now