Food Blogger Ricky Ly on Orlando’s 'Tasty Chomps'

Listen to the episode

Ricky Ly is a civil engineer by day, a food blogger by night and an encyclopedia of Central Florida restaurants 24/7. Ricky runs the popular Orlando-area food blog Tasty Chomps. He also wrote the book on Orlando restaurants—literally. His book, Food Lover’s Guide to Orlando, was published in 2013, and he’s eaten at hundreds more Central Florida restaurants since then.

In this interview with The Zest, Ricky recalls how he got into food blogging and offers advice for aspiring food influencers. He also shares the latest food and drink trends he’s observed, including birria tacos, matchashops and ghost kitchens. And of course, in our conversation, Ricky mentions many of his favorite Central Florida restaurants, including:

Bao’s Castle — Nintendo-themed restaurant with baos, bowls and boba tea

Bull & Bear — upscale restaurant inside Waldorf Astoria

Christner’s — steak and lobster

Git-N-Messy BBQ — chicken, ribs, brisket and more

Henry’s Depot — train station-turned-food hall

Hollerbach’s — German food

Kabooki Sushi — contemporary Japanese cuisine and desserts

Mamak — Asian street food

Mills 50 — Orlando neighborhood full of diverse restaurants

Soupa Saiyan — noodle bar with Dragon Ball Z theme

Susuru — retro Japanese gastropub

Sticky Rice — Lao street food with night market feel

Taste of Chengdu — Sichuan cuisine

Tori Tori — Japanese gastropub

Tortas El Rey — authentic Mexican food

Venetian Chop House — steak and seafood restaurant inside the Caribe Royale

Want more restaurant recommendations? Join the Tasty Chomps Orlando Foodie Forum Facebook group.

If you enjoyed our conversation with Ricky Ly, then check out these other interviews.