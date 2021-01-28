© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture
Super Bowl LV
WUSF's coverage of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.

Super Bowl Experience Tickets Snatched Up

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Daylina Miller
Published January 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST
1 of 41  — Super Bowl LV Fan Experience officials gave the media a preview of the activities on Thursday.
If you haven't already reserved a time to go to the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa, you're out of luck. But there are alternatives for diehard football fans.

Tickets for the Super Bowl Experience - the fan-friendly run-up to the big game - were snatched up as soon as they were made available. So instead of being able to look at all the National Football League memorabilia or try your luck at kicking a field goal, there are other things you can do.

"We're grateful for the outpouring of love, but unfortunately we're not going to be able to accept walkups here," said Nicki Ewell, director of events for the National Football League. "There's plenty of programming along the 2.7 miles of the Riverwalk."

That includes football displays set up alongside the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa.

And fans will be let into Curtis Hixon Park beginning Friday as space becomes available, to avoid overcrowding. But anyone not wearing a mask, Ewell said, will draw a penalty flag and be asked to mask up.

Only people eating and drinking in designated areas will be exempt from wearing a mask.

Usually, the fan festival is held indoors. But with the pandemic, it's been shifted outside to the two downtown Tampa parks.

Beginning Friday, fans can see football-related displays in Curtis Hixon Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. The number of people will be strictly regulated.

"It'll be kind of a healthy mix of sponsor activations, food and beverage, a rotating mix of D-J entertainment, and we certainly have the same NFL shop presented by Visa represented in these parks," said Jenna Grooms, director of events for the Super Bowl Host Committee.

A "Technology Village" where live broadcasts will take place is a short trip along the Riverwalk away.

Fans will have to download the NFL OnePass app to attend these events.

Arts / CultureSuper BowlSuper Bowl LIV
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
