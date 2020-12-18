© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida State Fair Postponed Until April 2021

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published December 18, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST
The Florida State fairgrounds begins its transformation from empty lots to bustling carnival rides and games.
Thomas Iacobucci/WUSF Public Media

The move is still dependent on the status of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

The Florida State Fair has been postponed until April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was originally scheduled for Feb. 11-22, but officials say the move will allow for larger crowds to gather.

They warn, however, that the move is still dependent on whether coronavirus cases continue to spike across the greater Tampa Bay region.

While the carnival, competitions, entertainment and other attractions will be postponed, officials say the Market Steer and Swing show competitions will be held as scheduled.

The Florida State Fairgrounds will remain open for non-fair events.

Anyone who purchased tickets in advance can use them in April or request a refund by Jan. 30. Email boxoffice@floridastatefair.com for more information.

The rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time, officials say.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
