Florida State Fair Postponed Until April 2021

The Florida State Fair has been postponed until April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was originally scheduled for Feb. 11-22, but officials say the move will allow for larger crowds to gather.

They warn, however, that the move is still dependent on whether coronavirus cases continue to spike across the greater Tampa Bay region.

While the carnival, competitions, entertainment and other attractions will be postponed, officials say the Market Steer and Swing show competitions will be held as scheduled.

The Florida State Fairgrounds will remain open for non-fair events.

Anyone who purchased tickets in advance can use them in April or request a refund by Jan. 30. Email boxoffice@floridastatefair.com for more information.

The rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time, officials say.

