WUSF Public Media plays a vital role in providing our community access to the arts during these uncertain times. To amplify our reach, we have created a new initiative called Arts Axis Florida. This platform will be made free to you, our valued local arts partners. Our mission is to have Arts Axis = Arts Access in the communities we serve.

Arts Axis Florida is a comprehensive initiative by WUSF Public Media and the Community Foundation Tampa Bay to provide an Arts Hub for the West Central Florida market and beyond that is accessible to everyone. It is born from the circumstances of the pandemic but is intended to go forward into the future. We hope to increase brand awareness for our arts partners and help you engage and promote your content to new audiences.

Arts Axis Florida will be comprised of:

A website that will join the network of WUSF Public Media digital properties.

The website will present streamed content from various arts genres including music, dance, theater, visual, and the spoken word. There will be opportunities to showcase past performances and a wide range of content from your organization including interviews and special events. WUSF and WSMR archival content from past recorded performances.

Based on content, Arts Axis Florida podcast featuring content from arts organizations from our community.

podcast featuring content from arts organizations from our community. Possible Arts Axis Florida segments on WSMR 89.1/103.9

Arts Axis Florida will be promoted across all WUSF Public Media properties including:

Promotional messages on WUSF 89.7 and WSMR 89.1/103.9

WUSF Social Media channels

WUSF Digital Newsletter

Cross-promotion graphics on our network of websites

What We Need From Your Organization

Archived content with proper consent (rights) for streaming and broadcast distribution (if applicable)

Descriptions that highlight the content you are offering to our audience

Online tours of your facilities (if applicable)

Embed links for video performances (if applicable)

.mp3 or .wav files of audio performances

Links to your websites

High Res Logo (.eps, .png, .jpeg)

Additional graphics as needed – Your page may have a banner or other promotional material you would like to feature

We will ask you to prominently display Arts Axis Florida on your website, as well as, include us in your digital email newsletters, appropriately tag WUSF Public Media and related brands social media, and provide backlinks when applicable in order to increase the brand awareness and make this project successful for everyone.

Thank you for your consideration. We want your suggestions and ideas to make this great success and keep the arts alive in our communities. Thank you!

