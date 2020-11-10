2020 Veterans Day Events In The Tampa Bay Area

NOTE: Some of these events may be canceled due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Organizations and businesses in the greater Tampa Bay region will honor those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Veterans can enjoy discounts at local attractions, while local groups will host events, both virtual and in person.

Tampa normally hosts a Veterans Day Parade, but this year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to return in 2021 on Nov. 6.

For this year, here is a list of local events and discounts:

Local Events:

St. Petersburg’s Veterans Day Celebration - (POSTPONED) For the seventh year in a row, Mayor Rick Kriseman will hold a celebration to honor veterans. The event will take place at 8 a.m. in Williams Park Veterans Memorial on 2nd Avenue. The city plans to limit capacity and encourage social distancing. The city will stream the event on its Facebook page.

City of Largo’s Veterans Day Virtual Presentation - Largo is honoring those who have served in a virtual ceremony Wednesday at 11 a.m. The celebration will begin with a welcoming keynote. An award ceremony will be held as well which will include the presentation of the city’s Civilian Patriot Award to Graci Tubbs. It will be streamed live on the City of Largo’s official Facebook Page, on Spectrum channel 639, WOW! Channel 15, and Frontier Communications channel 45.

Bay Pines VA Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony - The Bay Pines VA will hold a Facebook live ceremony for all to attend between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Tidewell Hospice Veterans Day Webinar - Former POW and national motivational speaker Jessica Lynch will join the Tidewell Hospice and Honors Veterans Program in a free webinar at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The webinar is open to the public to celebrate Tidewell’s yearlong 40th anniversary celebration. Advanced registration can be found here.

Saint Leo University’s Virtual Veterans Day Meeting - Purple Heart recipient Elana Duffy will speak virtually at Saint Leo University’s Military & Family Club. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Better Ground: Veterans Day Live Stream Event - From 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Veterans Day, the cast of ‘Last out: Elegy of a Green Beret’ will hold a night of veteran storytelling. The proceeds from the ticket sales will be used to open the Tampa Bay area’s first veteran-owned and operated "black box" theatre to continually give veterans a voice.

Pasco School District Online Veterans Day Tribute - On Wednesday, the Pasco School District's webpage will display a pre-recorded program featuring speeches from veterans, as well as musical performances by Pasco student groups.

Zoo Tampa - Zoo Tampa will be offering complimentary admission to veterans plus one guest on Wednesday. The zoo is also offering a 50 percent discount for up to two additional guests, as well as 15 percent off food and beverages.

Tampa Museum of Art - On Wednesday, the Tampa Museum of Art will be offering free admission to all veterans and active military to show appreciation for their services.

Florida Aquarium - From now through Nov. 11, the Florida Aquarium is offering all veteran, retired, active-duty, drilling reservist, or National Guardsman two complimentary general admission tickets. Additional guests will receive a 50 percent discount on tickets with identification.

MOSI - MOSI will offer discounted admission on Veterans Day for all active duty, retired, and prior service members of the Armed Forces, including guards and reserved, plus a guest. The promotion is for general admission to the museum and can be claimed by showing identification.

National Events:

A Salute to Service - The United States Air Force Band, along with MGM National Harbor, will hold a free virtual concert to honor American veterans. The concert will include country singers Chris Janson and Kellie Pickler. ESPN’s Malika Andrews will host the event Wednesday at 7 p.m. via Facebook and Youtube.

