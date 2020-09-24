MacDill Air Force Base Loosens Some COVID-19 Restrictions

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa is loosening some of its health safety restrictions, citing recent downward trends in the percent of positive coronavirus cases in the community.

Base Commander Col. Benjamin Jonsson announced the base is shifting from Health Protection Condition Charlie to Bravo. Those are military terms for different levels of precaution during public health emergencies.

“In general terms, what Bravo enables us to do is increase mission support activities and manning across the base,” Jonsson explained in a video posted on the base’s Facebook page.

What it doesn't mean he said, is that people can let their guards down.

The base is still requiring that people wear masks, practice good hygiene and social distance. Heightened security remains at the base entrance points, and leaders still discourage non-essential travel.

Jonsson said many people who live and work on the base may not notice any significant changes with the shift to Bravo. He encouraged service members and staff to consult their chain of command to learn more about how the move might affect them.

