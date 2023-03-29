2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
CSU Forecast
Weather
Colorado State forecasters are calling for a slightly below-average hurricane season
Megan Borowski
The state announced several programs aimed at providing Floridians with funds following Hurricane Ian.
HURRICANE IAN: HOW TO HELP
Donate through the Florida Disaster Fund or text DISASTER to 20222.

EMERGENCY INFORMATION, SHELTERS AND EVACUATION ZONES:
Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus

STATE/NATIONAL RESOURCES:
Track The Storm | Fla. Div. Of Emergency Management | FEMA | FEMA Flood Zone Maps

