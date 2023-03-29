2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The state announced several programs aimed at providing Floridians with funds following Hurricane Ian.
"Price of Paradise: Surviving Hurricane Ian," which will be shown at the Sunscreen Film Festival, shows footage from a surge cam that captured the destruction caused by water forced ashore by the storm.
The new director of the National Hurricane Center is a man with plenty of experience calling big storms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Mike Brennan will take over immediately.
The study projects that in the future extra warming in the eastern equatorial Pacific will ripple through the atmosphere to push storms in the Atlantic more eastward toward the Southeast Coast and north in the Gulf of Mexico.
The center says seven of the predicted 14 named storms will reach hurricane status with two or three major hurricanes making for a normal to slightly above normal season.
Ian was the costliest in Florida’s history. Storm surges rose as high as 15 feet and over 20 inches of rain fell on some communities.
The National Hurricane Center said in an update of its products that two-day outlooks will still be available in addition to the new seven-day outlook.
Hurricane Ian briefly reached maximum Category 5 status before weakening to a Category 4 storm as it blasted ashore last September in southwest Florida, eventually causing over $112 billion in damage in the U.S. and more than 150 deaths directly or indirectly. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Monday that Ian was the costliest hurricane in Florida history and the third-costliest ever in the U.S. as a whole.
Hurricane Ian, which caused widespread destruction throughout Southwest Florida, will no longer have an active name. Idris will replace Ian on future lists.