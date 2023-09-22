© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
What has made some GOP senators furious this week? Find out in the news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published September 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Republican senator Rick Scott (pictured here in January) is not happy about something that changed this week.

Grocery store betrayal! A Clorox wipes shortage means kindergarten classrooms everywhere are coated in more dreck than a dive-bar floor. Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 83,000 cases of Kraft Singles American due to rogue pieces of wrapper. Et tu, pasteurized prepared cheese product?

In other news, the week saw two book-ban studies, the return of free COVID tests, and an assortment of Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden-adjacent news.

More stuff happened. You'll need to be current on international automotive brands, Senate rules, the art world, animal obesity — and more — for an 11 out of 11 this week. Good luck!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
