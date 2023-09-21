© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Zelenskyy in Washington to ask for more Ukrainian aid

Published September 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington to meet with President Biden, leaders at the Pentagon and members of Congress. He’s asking for more aid from the U.S. in the fight against Russia, but he faces resistance from a small number of Republican lawmakers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with retired Adm. James Stavridis. He’s vice chairman for global affairs at the Carlyle Group and served as supreme allied commander of NATO from 2009 to 2013.

