© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a small town in Colorado became a breeding place for yaks

Published September 18, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
Yaks on the Smiling Buddha Ranch in the town of Ridgway. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)
Yaks on the Smiling Buddha Ranch in the town of Ridgway. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)

How did a ranch in the small town of Ridgway, Colorado, become a breeding place for yaks? The story begins in the 1970s when an American doctor was volunteering in Nepal.

Colorado Public Radio’s Stina Sieg reports.

Ranch manager Namgya and a days-old calf in pasture at the Smiling Buddha Ranch. He is one of three Sherpas from Tibet adopted by ranch co-owner Peter Hackett. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now