© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American cyclist Sepp Kuss storms to first American Vuelta A España victory in a decade

Published September 18, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma (center) celebrates after winning the Vuelta cycling race in Madrid, Spain. (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma (center) celebrates after winning the Vuelta cycling race in Madrid, Spain. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

American cyclist Sepp Kuss has completed a surprise victory in Spain’s premier cycling competition Vuelta A España, the Spanish version of the Tour De France. He’s the first American to win the race in a decade.

Host Robin Young speaks to Kuss — who rides for the influential Jumbo-Visma cycling team — as he dashes between events in Europe celebrating his victory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now