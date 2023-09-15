© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
What's behind Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia

Published September 15, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on the fourth day of his visit to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that he welcomed “possibilities for increased military cooperation with North Korea.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

