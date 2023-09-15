© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The UAW strike could cost the U.S. economy billions

Published September 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

Around 13,000 United Auto Workers union members went on strike Thursday night at three plants, following the expiration of contracts with the Big Three. The strikes are at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, a Stellantis assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, and part of a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan.

This is the first time the UAW is striking against all the automakers at once, and the economic impacts could be wide-ranging. We speak with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News.

