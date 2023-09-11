'Whole Mama Yoga' book encourages moms to lean on the practice throughout parenting
The duality of emotions that comes with every stage of motherhood can be tough. Sometimes, it helps to simply breathe in and out. A new book by two yoga teachers in North Carolina encourages new mamas to embrace the tools of yoga for wellbeing.
Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Alexandra DeSiato and Lauren Sacks authors of “Whole Mama Yoga: Meditation, Mantra and Movement for Pregnancy and Beyond.”
Playlists for practicing yoga
- Click here for Alexandra DeSiato’s prenatal/postpartum yoga playlist
- Click here for Lauren Sacks’ motherhood yoga playlist
Book excerpt: ‘Whole Mama Yoga: Meditation, Mantra and Movement for Pregnancy and Beyond’
By Alexandra DeSiato and Lauren Sacks
Excerpted from Alexandra DeSiato and Lauren Sacks’s new book, “Whole Mama Yoga: Meditation, Mantra, and Movement for Pregnancy and Beyond.” Reprinted with permission from Health Communications, Inc.
